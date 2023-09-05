NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.13.1
UFM Logs

ufm logging files delete oldest

ufm logging files delete oldest {console | event | opensm | sharp | ufm | ufmhealth} [<number>]

Deletes log files.

Syntax Description

console

Delete the oldest console log files

event

Delete the oldest event log files

opensm

Delete the oldest OpenSM log files

sharp

Delete the oldest NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ log files

ufm

Delete the oldest UFM log files

ufmhealth

Delete the oldest UFM health log files

number

Specifies the number of log files to delete

Default

If no number is specified, the command deletes the oldest log file only

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.6.0

Example
ufmapl [mgmt-sa] (config) # ufm logging files delete console 3

Related Commands

show ufm logging

Notes

ufm logging files rotation criteria

ufm logging files rotation criteria {frequency daily | size <size-in-megabytes>}

Sets how the system decides when to rotate UFM log files.

Syntax Description

frequency daily

Rotates log files once per day at midnight

size

Rotates log files when they pass a size threshold

Default

100 MB

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.6.0

Example
ufmapl [mgmt-sa] (config) # ufm logging files rotation criteria size 100

Related Commands

show ufm logging

Notes

ufm logging files rotation max-num

ufm logging files rotation max-num <number>

Specifies the maximum number of old log files to maintain.

Syntax Description

number

Range: 1-999999

Default

10

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.6.0

Example
ufmapl [mgmt-sa] (config) # ufm logging files rotation criteria size 13

Related Commands

show ufm logging

Notes

ufm logging level

ufm logging level <log-level>

Sets the severity level of certain log messages.

Syntax Description

log-level

  • CRITICAL – critical conditions

  • DEBUG – debug-level messages

  • ERROR – error conditions

  • INFO – informational messages

  • WARNING – warning conditions

Default

WARNING

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [mgmt-sa] (config) # ufm logging level WARNING

Related Commands

Notes

ufm logging syslog

ufm logging syslog <host:port>
no ufm logging syslog

Sends UFM logs to a remote syslog server.
The no form of the command sends UFM logs to the local syslog server.

Syntax Description

port

Remote syslog hostname and port

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [mgmt-sa] (config) # ufm logging syslog 172.30.36.120:514
This change will take effect after UFM restart.

Related Commands

Notes

This change takes effect after UFM restart.

ufm logging syslog level

ufm logging syslog level <log-level>

Sets the severity level of certain log messages.

Syntax Description

log-level

  • CRITICAL – critical conditions

  • DEBUG – debug-level messages

  • ERROR – error conditions

  • INFO – informational messages

  • WARNING – warning conditions

Default

WARNING

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [mgmt-sa] (config) # ufm logging syslog level WARNING
This change will take effect after UFM restart.

Related Commands

Notes

This change takes effect after UFM restart.

ufm logging syslog enable

ufm logging syslog enable
no ufm logging syslog enable

Enable sending UFM logs to syslog.
The no form of the command disables sending UFM logs to syslog.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [mgmt-sa] (config) # ufm logging syslog enable
This change will take effect after UFM restart.

Related Commands

Notes

This change takes effect after UFM restart.

ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable

ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable
no ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable

Send UFM event log messages to a syslog server.
The no form disables the ability to log UFM event messages to syslog locally and remotely.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [mgmt-sa] (config) # ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable
This change will take effect after UFM restart.

Related Commands

Notes

This change takes effect after UFM restart.

show ufm console log

show ufm console log [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]

Displays current console event log file in a scrollable pager.

Syntax Description

matching

Displays new console log messages that match a given regular expression

not matching

Displays new console log messages that do not match a given regular expression

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.6.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) #  show ufm console log
2021-07-20 13:34:49.090 ufm   INIT    Prometheus Client: Request time = 0.005601406097412109, Total Processing time = 0.011138916015625
2021-07-20 13:34:49.092 ufm   INIT    handled device stats. (10) 3887.93 devices/sec. (18) 6998.28 ports/sec, queue: 9
2021-07-20 13:35:19.115 ufm   INIT    Telemetry packet: size:  0.043 MB, transfer rate: 7.684 MB/sec
2021-07-20 13:35:19.120 ufm   INIT    Prometheus Client: Request time = 0.0056459903717041016, Total Processing time = 0.010822296142578125
...

Related Commands

Notes

show ufm console log continuous

show ufm console log continuous [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]

Displays new event log messages as they arrive.

Syntax Description

matching

Displays new console log messages that match a given regular expression

not matching

Displays new console log messages that do not match a given regular expression

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.6.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ufm console log continuous matching CRITICAL
2021-07-20 09:40:33.825 eventlog CRITICAL 2021-07-20 09:40:33.825 [10] [394] CRITICAL [Module_Status] Switch [default(6) / Switch: switch-system / NA / NA] [dev_id: 0002c903005dd830]: Module PS 2 on switch-system(10.10.10.10) status is fatal
2021-07-20 10:36:23.962 eventlog CRITICAL 2021-07-20 10:36:23.961 [40] [518] CRITICAL [Maintenance] Grid [Grid]: Process periodic_report_runner is down.

Related Commands

show ufm console log

Notes

show ufm console log files

show ufm console log files [<file-number> [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]]

Lists all archived log files available.

Syntax Description

file-number

Displays the selected archived event log file

matching

Displays entries from the selected log file that match a given regular expression

not matching

Displays entries from the selected log file that do not match a given regular expression

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.6.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ufm console log files 1 matching INFO
2021-07-20 11:47:43.231 rest_api INFO    user: ufmsystem, url: (http://11.1.1.11:8000/app/events/external_event), method: (POST)
2021-07-20 11:50:43.437 rest_api INFO    user: ufmsystem, url: (http://11.1.1.11:8000/app/events/external_event), method: (POST)
2021-07-20 11:53:43.642 rest_api INFO    user: ufmsystem, url: (http://11.1.1.11:8000/app/events/external_event), method: (POST)
2021-07-20 11:56:43.862 rest_api INFO    user: ufmsystem, url: (http://11.1.1.11:8000/app/events/external_event), method: (POST)

Related Commands

show ufm console log

Notes

show ufm event log

show ufm event log [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]

Displays current event log file in a scrollable pager.

Syntax Description

matching

Displays new event log messages that match a given regular expression

not matching

Displays new event log messages that do not match a given regular expression

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.6.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) #  show ufm event log matching INFO
2021-07-20 09:35:31.551 [1] [352] INFO [Logical_Model] Grid [Grid]: Network management is added
2021-07-20 09:35:34.454 [3] [604] INFO [Maintenance] Grid [Grid]: Fabric Analysis Report succeeded
2021-07-20 09:40:31.957 [5] [604] INFO [Maintenance] Grid [Grid]: Fabric Analysis Report succeeded
...

Related Commands

Notes

show ufm event log continuous

show ufm event log continuous [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]

Displays new event log messages as they arrive.

Syntax Description

matching

Displays new event log messages that match a given regular expression

not matching

Displays new event log messages that do not match a given regular expression

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.6.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ufm event log continuous not matching INFO
2021-07-20 09:38:33.192 [4] [406] WARNING [Communication_Error] Grid [Grid]: Failed to get sysinfo for switch 0002c903005dd830
2021-07-20 09:40:33.825 [10] [394] CRITICAL [Module_Status] Switch [default(6) / Switch: switch-system / NA / NA] [dev_id: 0002c903005dd830]: Module PS 2 on switch-system(10.10.10.10) status is fatal
2021-07-20 10:36:23.961 [40] [518] CRITICAL [Maintenance] Grid [Grid]: Process periodic_report_runner is down.

Related Commands

show ufm console event log

Notes

show ufm event log files

show ufm event log files [<file-number> [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]]

Lists all archived log files available.

Syntax Description

file-number

Displays the selected archived event log file

matching

Displays entries from the selected log file that match a given regular expression

not matching

Displays entries from the selected log file that do not match a given regular expression

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.6.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ufm event log files

Related Commands

show ufm event log

Notes

show ufm logging

show ufm logging

Displays logging configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.6

4.6.0

Updated command output

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ufm logging 
Number of archived log files to keep: 10
Log rotation size threshold: 100 megabytes
 
Ufm-log level:          WARNING
Syslog:
   Enabled:             No
   Server:              Local
   Level:               WARNING
   Ufm-log enabled:     No
   Ufm-events enabled:  No

Related Commands

Notes

show ufm log

show ufm log [continuous | files | matching | not]

Displays UFM event log.

Syntax Description

continuous

Displays new event log messages as they arrive

files

Displays archived log files

matching

Displays event logs that match a given regular expression

not

Displays event logs that do not meet certain criteria

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ufm log
2013-09-03 14:34:00.407 ufm   INIT    Request Polling Delta Fabric
2013-09-03 14:34:30.411 ufm   INIT    Request Polling Delta Fabric
2013-09-03 14:35:00.413 ufm   INIT    Request Polling Delta Fabric
2013-09-03 14:35:30.416 ufm   INIT    Request Polling Delta Fabric
2013-09-03 14:36:00.419 ufm   INIT    Request Polling Delta Fabric
2013-09-03 14:36:06.016 ufm   ACTION  user ufmsystem called triggerExternalEvent with params : <ws.UFM_services_types.ExternalEvent_Holder instance at 0x6ffe440>
2013-09-03 14:36:30.423 ufm   INIT    Request Polling Delta Fabric
2013-09-03 14:37:00.426 ufm   INIT    Request Polling Delta Fabric
2013-09-03 14:37:30.428 ufm   INIT    Request Polling Delta Fabric
2013-09-03 14:38:00.431 ufm   INIT    Request Polling Delta Fabric
2013-09-03 14:38:02.175 ufm   WARNING Failed to parse host response from host 172.30.105.153 message type 10
2013-09-03 14:38:02.193 ufm   WARNING Failed to parse host response from host 172.30.11.161 message type 10
2013-09-03 14:38:02.489 ufm   WARNING Failed to parse host response from host 172.30.112.23 message type 10
2013-09-03 14:38:02.723 ufm   WARNING Failed to parse host response from host 172.30.112.24 message type 10
2013-09-03 14:38:02.768 ufm   WARNING Failed to parse host response from host 172.30.49.89 message type 10
2013-09-03 14:38:30.435 ufm   INIT    Request Polling Delta Fabric

Related Commands

Notes

show ufmhealth log

show ufmhealth log [continuous | files | matching | not]

Displays UFM health event log.

Syntax Description

continuous

Displays new event log messages as they arrive

files

Displays archived log files

matching

Displays event logs that match a given regular expression

not

Displays event logs that do not meet certain criteria

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ufmhealth log
2013-09-03 14:36:30.423 ufm   INIT    Request Polling Delta Fabric
2013-09-03 14:37:00.426 ufm   INIT    Request Polling Delta Fabric
2013-09-03 14:37:30.428 ufm   INIT    Request Polling Delta Fabric
2013-09-03 14:38:00.431 ufm   INIT    Request Polling Delta Fabric
2013-09-03 14:38:02.175 ufm   WARNING Failed to parse host response from host 172.30.105.153 message type 10
2013-09-03 14:38:02.193 ufm   WARNING Failed to parse host response from host 172.30.11.161 message type 10

Related Commands

Notes

