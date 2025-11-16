NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.14.1
AHX Monitoring

ib managed-switch ahx-monitor enable

no ib managed-switch ahx-monitor enable

Enables AHX monitoring.

The no form of the command disables AHX monitoring.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.2

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib managed-switch ahx-monitor enable

Related Commands

show ib managed-switch ahx-monitor

Notes

managed-switch ahx-monitor interval

ib managed-switch ahx-monitor interval <time>

no ib managed-switch ahx-monitor interval

Configures AHX monitoring interval.

The no form of the command resets the AHX monitoring interval to default.

Syntax Description

time

Monitoring interval values:

1m – 1 minute5m – 5 minutes10m – 10 minutes15m – 15 minutes20m – 20 minutes30m – 30 minutes1h – 1 hour2h – 2 hours3h – 3 hours4h – 4 hours6h – 6 hours8h – 8 hours12h – 12 hours24h – 24 hours

Default

1m

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.2

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib managed-switch ahx-monitor interval 10m

Related Commands

show ib managed-switch ahx-monitor

Notes

ib managed-switch ahx-monitor device

ib managed-switch ahx-monitor device <switch-name> <ip | ipv6> <primary-ip-address> <secondary-ip-address> [<AHX alternative switch name>]

no ib managed-switch ahx-monitor device <switch-name>

Adds AHX device to monitoring.

The no form of the command removes AHX device from monitoring.

Syntax Description

switch-name

AHX switch name

alternative-switch-name

AHX alternative switch name

ip | ipv6

Sets IPv4/IPv6 addresses for this device

primary-ip-address

AHX primary IP address

secondary-ip-address

AHX secondary IP address

Default

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.2

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib managed-switch ahx-monitor device ahx_switch01 ip 10.10.10.10 10.10.10.11

Related Commands

show ib managed-switch ahx-monitor

Notes

show ib managed-switch ahx-monitor

Displays AHX monitoring settings.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.2

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ib managed-switch ahx-monitor
  AHX Monitoring:
    Enabled : Yes
    Interval: 10m
 
  AHX Devices:
    Switch name         : ahx_switch01
    Primary IP address  : 10.1.1.11
    Secondary IP address: 10.1.2.11

Related Commands

ib managed-switch ahx-monitor enable

managed-switch ahx-monitor intervalib managed-switch ahx-monitor device

Notes
