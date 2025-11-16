On This Page
AHX Monitoring
ib managed-switch ahx-monitor enable
no ib managed-switch ahx-monitor enable
Enables AHX monitoring.
The no form of the command disables AHX monitoring.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.2
Example
Related Commands
show ib managed-switch ahx-monitor
Notes
ib managed-switch ahx-monitor interval <time>
no ib managed-switch ahx-monitor interval
Configures AHX monitoring interval.
The no form of the command resets the AHX monitoring interval to default.
Syntax Description
time
Monitoring interval values:
1m – 1 minute5m – 5 minutes10m – 10 minutes15m – 15 minutes20m – 20 minutes30m – 30 minutes1h – 1 hour2h – 2 hours3h – 3 hours4h – 4 hours6h – 6 hours8h – 8 hours12h – 12 hours24h – 24 hours
Default
1m
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.2
Example
Related Commands
show ib managed-switch ahx-monitor
Notes
ib managed-switch ahx-monitor device <switch-name> <ip | ipv6> <primary-ip-address> <secondary-ip-address> [<AHX alternative switch name>]
no ib managed-switch ahx-monitor device <switch-name>
Adds AHX device to monitoring.
The no form of the command removes AHX device from monitoring.
Syntax Description
switch-name
AHX switch name
alternative-switch-name
AHX alternative switch name
ip | ipv6
Sets IPv4/IPv6 addresses for this device
primary-ip-address
AHX primary IP address
secondary-ip-address
AHX secondary IP address
Default
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.2
Example
Related Commands
show ib managed-switch ahx-monitor
Notes
show ib managed-switch ahx-monitor
Displays AHX monitoring settings.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.2
Example
Related Commands
ib managed-switch ahx-monitor enable
managed-switch ahx-monitor intervalib managed-switch ahx-monitor device
Notes