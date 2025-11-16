On This Page
banner login <string>
no banner login
Sets the CLI welcome banner message.
The no form of the command resets the system login banner to its default.
Syntax Description
string
Text banner
Default
"Mellanox MLNX-OS UFM Appliance Management"
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show banner
Notes
The banner’s content changes in case of different system issues
banner motd <string>
no banner motd
Sets the contents of the /etc/motd file.
The no form of the command resets the system Message of the Day banner.
Syntax Description
string
Text banner
Default
"Mellanox Switch"
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show banner
Notes
If more then one word is used (there is a space) quotation marks should be added (i.e. "xxxx xxxx")
show banner
Displays configured banners.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
banner login
banner motd
Notes