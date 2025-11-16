On This Page
- configuration audit
- configuration copy
- configuration delete
- configuration fetch
- configuration jump-start
- configuration merge
- configuration move
- configuration new
- configuration switch-to
- configuration text fetch
- configuration text file
- configuration text generate
- configuration upload
- configuration write
- write
- show configuration
- show running-config
Configuration File
configuration audit max-changes <number>
Chooses settings related to configuration change auditing.
Syntax Description
max-changes
Set maximum number of audit messages to log per change
Default
1000
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show configuration
Notes
configuration copy <source-name> <dest-name>
Copies a configuration file.
Syntax Description
source-name
Name of source file
dest-name
Name of destination file. If the file of specified filename does not exist a new file will be created with said filename.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
configuration delete <filename>
Deletes a configuration file.
Syntax Description
filename
Name of file to delete
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show configuration
Notes
configuration fetch <URL or scp or sftp://username:password@hostname[:port]/path/filename> [<name>]
Downloads a configuration file from a remote host.
Syntax Description
name
Configuration filename
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
configuration switch-to
Notes
configuration jump-start
Runs the initial-configuration wizard.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
configuration merge <filename>
Merges the “shared configuration” from one configuration file into the running configuration.
Syntax Description
filename
Name of file from which to merge settings
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
configuration move <source-name> <dest-name>
Moves a configuration file.
Syntax Description
source-name
Old name of file to move
dest-name
New name for moved file
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show configuration
Notes
configuration new <filename> [factory [keep-basic] [keep-connect]]
Creates a new configuration file under the specified name. The parameters specify what configuration, if any, to carry forward from the current running configuration.
Syntax Description
filename
Names for new configuration file
factory
Creates new file with only factory defaults
keep-basic
Keeps licenses and host keys
keep-connect
Keeps configuration necessary for connectivity (interfaces, routes, and ARP)
Default
Keeps licenses and host keys
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show configuration
Notes
configuration switch-to <filename> [no-reboot]
Loads the configuration from the specified file and makes it the active configuration file.
Syntax Description
no-reboot
Forces configuration change without rebooting the host
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.2.0
Example
Related Commands
show configuration files
Notes
configuration text fetch <download-URL> [apply] [discard] [fail-continue] [filename <file>] [verbose]
Downloads a text-based configuration file from a remote host.
Syntax Description
download-URL
Supported types are HTTP, HTPPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP
apply
Applies the configuration on the system
discard
Deletes the configuration text after applying it
fail-continue
Continues execution of the commands even if some commands fail
filename
Specifies filename for saving downloaded text file
verbose
Displays all commands being executed and their output, instead of just those that get errors
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show configuration files
Notes
configuration text file <filename> {apply [fail-continue] [verbose] | delete | rename <filename> | upload < URL>}
Performs operations on text-based configuration files.
Syntax Description
filename
Specifies the filename
apply
Applies the configuration on the system
fail-continue
Continues execution of the commands even if some commands fail
verbose
Displays all commands being executed and their output, instead of just those that get errors
delete
Deletes the file
rename
Renames the file
upload
Supported types are HTTP, HTPPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show configuration files
Notes
configuration text generate {active {running | saved} | file <filename> } {save <filename> | upload <URL>}
Generates a new text-based configuration file from this system's configuration.
Syntax Description
active
Generates from currently active configuration
running
Uses running configuration
saved
Uses saved configuration
file
Generates from inactive saved configuration
save
Saves new file to local persistent storage
upload
Supported types are HTTP, HTPPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show configuration files
Notes
configuration upload {active | <name>} <URL>
Uploads a configuration file to a remote host.
Syntax Description
active
Upload the active configuration file
URL
Supported types are HTTP, HTPPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show configuration files
Notes
Configuration filename cannot be "active"
configuration write [local | to <filename> [no-switch]]
Saves the running configuration to the active configuration file.
Syntax Description
local
Saves the running configuration locally (same as "write memory local").
to <filename>
Saves the running configuration to a new file under a different name and makes it the active file.
no-switch
Saves the running configuration to this file but keep the current one active.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.2.0
Example
Related Commands
write
Notes
write {memory [local] | terminal}
Saves or displays the running configuration.
Syntax Description
memory
Saves running configuration to the active configuration file. It is the same as "configuration write".
local
Saves the running configuration only on the local node. It is the same as "configuration write local".
terminal
Displays commands to recreate current running configuration. It is the same as "show running-config".
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show running-config
configuration write
Notes
show configuration [audit | | files [<filename>] | full | running [full] | text files]
Displays a list of CLI commands that will bring the state of a fresh system up to match the current persistent state of this system.
Syntax Description
audit
Displays settings for configuration change auditing
files
Displays a list of configuration files in persistent storage if no filename is specified. If a filename is specified, it displays the commands to recreate the configuration in that file. In the latter case, only non-default commands are shown, as for the normal “show configuration” command.
full
Does not exclude commands that set default values
running
Displays commands to recreate current running configuration. Same as “show configuration” except that it applies to the currently running configuration, rather than the current persisted configuration.
text files
Displays names of available text-based configuration files
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
configuration audit
configuration deleteconfiguration moveconfiguration new
Notes
show running-config [full]
Displays commands to recreate current running configuration.
Syntax Description
full
Does not exclude commands that set default values
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show configuration running
Notes
Same as "show configuration running" except that it applies to the currently running configuration rather than the current persisted configuration.