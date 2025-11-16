On This Page
Docker Container
docker
no docker
Enables dockers then enters docker configuration context.
The no form of the command disables dockers, removes configuration, and deletes all containers and docker images.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
commit <container-name> <image-name> <image-version>
Creates a new image from a running container.
Syntax Description
container-name
Name of the running container to commit (limited to 180 characters)
image-name
Name of the new image to be created
image-version
Version of the new image to be created
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config docker
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
docker
Notes
remove image <image-name> <image-version>
Removes an image from the Linux docker service.
Syntax Description
image-name
Name of the new image to be deleted
image-version
Version of the new image to be deleted
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config docker
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
docker
Notes
exec <container-name> <program-executable>
Executes a program within a running container.
Syntax Description
container-name
Name of the running container to commit (limited to 180 characters)
program-executable
Linux command
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config docker
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
docker
Notes
file fetch <url>
Download a docker file from a remote host or a USB device.
Syntax Description
url
FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported (e.g. scp://username[:password]@hostname-or-ip/path/filename)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config docker
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
docker
Notes
image upload <filename> <upload_url>
Uploads an image file to a remote host.
Syntax Description
filename
Name of file
upload_url
FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported (e.g. scp://username[:password]@hostname-or-ip/path/filename)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config docker
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
docker
Notes
file image upload <filename> <upload_url>
Uploads a file to a remote host.
Syntax Description
filename
Name of file
upload_url
FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported (e.g. scp://username[:password]@hostname-or-ip/path/filename)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config docker
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
docker
Notes
label <label-name>
no label <label-name>
Creates a label which can be used as a shared storage between containers.
The no form of the command removes the label.
Syntax Description
label-name
Name of label
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config docker
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
docker
Notes
label-fetch <url>
Downloads label output files from a remote host or USB device.
Syntax Description
url
FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported (e.g. scp://username[:password]@hostname-or-ip/path/filename)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config docker
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
docker
Notes
label-upload <url>
Uploads label output files to a remote host or USB device.
Syntax Description
url
FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported (e.g. scp://username[:password]@hostname-or-ip/path/filename)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config docker
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
docker
Notes
pull <image-name>[:<version>]
Pulls a docker image from a docker repository.
Syntax Description
image-name
Image name
Format: Name:VersionIf only “Name” is provided, “version” defaults to latest
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config docker
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
docker
Notes
save <image-name> <image-version> <filename>
Saves an image to a TAR archive.
Syntax Description
image-name
Name of image
image-version
Version of image
filename
Name of file in which to save image
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config docker
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
docker
docker load
Notes
After the file is created, the filename gets appended a *.gz suffix.
shutdown
no shutdown
Stops all docker containers, and deletes all non-auto containers.
The no form of the command enables the docker Linux service and runs all configured auto-start containers.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config docker
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
docker
Notes
start <image-name> <image-version> <container-name> <starting-point> [privileged {network | events-forwarder | ufm-licenses}] [cpus <max-cpu-resources>] [memory <max-memory>] [usb-mount] [label <label-name>] [cmd <command>]
no start <container-name>
Starts a new container from an image.
The no form of the command stops a running docker container (and removes the container if it is not persistent).
Syntax Description
image-name
Name of the new image to start
image-version
Version of the image to start
container-name
Name of the running container to commit (limited to 180 characters)
starting-point
privileged
cpus
Sets how much of the available CPU resources a container can use (e.g. "cpus 1.5" guarantees at most one and a half of the available CPUs for the container)
memory
Sets the maximum amount of memory the container can use in MB. The minimum amount of memory to configure is 4MB.
usb-mount
Enables USB mount to the docker container
label
Creates one or two labels to use as a shared storage between containers
cmd
Executes specified command inside the docker
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config docker
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
docker
Notes
Only one of the privileged options (i.e. events-forwarder, ufm-licenses) can be used
show docker containers <container-name>
Displays set parameters on containers already running, and containers planned to run in the future.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show docker images
Display docker images.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show docker labels
Displays docker labels.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show docker ps
Display docker containers.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes