Event Notification
email autosupport {enable | event <event-name>}
no email autosupport enable
Enables the support of the email notification and specifies which events will be sent as email notifications.
The no form of the command disables sending of email notifications globally or per event.
Syntax Description
enable
Enables the sending of email to vendor autosupport when certain failures occur
event
Specifies events for which to send autosupport notification emails
Default
Email autosupport is disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show email
Notes
Refer to "show email event" for the full event list
email dead-letter {cleanup max-age <duration> | enable}
no email dead-letter
Configures settings for saving undeliverable emails.
The no form of the command disables sending of emails to vendor auto-support upon certain failures.
Syntax Description
cleanup max-age
Example: “5d4h3m2s” for 5 days, 4 hours, 3 minutes, 2 seconds
enable
Saves dead-letter files for undeliverable emails
Default
Save dead letter is enabled
The default duration is 14 days
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show email
Notes
email domain <hostname-or-ip-address>
no email domain
Sets the domain name from which the emails will appear to come from (provided that the return address is not already fully-qualified). This is used in conjunction with the system hostname to form the full name of the host from which the email appears to come.
The no form of the command clears email domain override.
Syntax Description
hostname-or-ip-address
Hostname or IP address
Default
No email domain
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show email
Notes
email mailhub <hostname-or-ip-address>
no email mailhub
Sets the mail relay to be used to send notification emails.
The no form of the command clears the mail relay to be used to send notification emails.
Syntax Description
hostname-or-ip-address
Hostname or IP address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show email [events]
Notes
email mailhub-port <port>
no email mailhub-port
Sets the mail relay port to be used to send notification emails.
The no form of the command resets the port to its default.
Syntax Description
port
Port number
Default
25
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show email
Notes
email notify event <event-name>
no email notify event <event-name>
Enables sending email notifications for the specified event type.
The no form of the command disables sending email notifications for the specified event type.
Syntax Description
event-name
Example event names would include "process-crash" and "cpu-util-high"
Default
No events are enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show email events
Notes
This does not affect auto-support emails. Auto-support can be disabled overall, but if it is enabled, all auto-support events are sent as emails.
email notify recipient <email-addr> [class {info | failure} | detail]
no email notify recipient <email-addr> [class {info | failure} | detail]
Adds an email address from the list of addresses to which to send email notifications of events.
The no form of the command removes an email address from the list of addresses to which to send email notifications of events.
Syntax Description
email-addr
Example event names would include "process-crash" and "cpu-util-high"
class
Specifies which types of events are sent to this recipient
info
Sends informational events to this recipient
failure
Sends failure events to this recipient
detail
Sends detailed event emails to this recipient
Default
No recipients are added
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show email
Notes
email return-addr <username>
no email domain
Sets the username or fully-qualified return address from which email notifications are sent.
The no form of the command resets this attribute to its default.
Syntax Description
username
Username
Default
do-not-reply
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show email
Notes
email return-host
no email return-host
Includes the hostname in the return address for emails.
The no form of the command does not include the hostname in the return address for emails.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
No return host
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show email
Notes
This only takes effect if the return address does not contain an "@" character.
email send-test
Sends test-email to all configured event and failure recipients.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
No return host
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show email [events]
Notes
show email [events]
Shows email configuration or events for which email should be sent upon.
Syntax Description
events
Displays event list
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes