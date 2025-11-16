On This Page
File System Commands
debug generate dump
Generates a debug dump.e
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
file debug-dump
Notes
The dump can then be manipulated using the “file debug-dump...” commands
file debug-dump {delete {<filename> | latest} | email {<filename> | latest} | upload {{<filename> | latest} <URL>}}|
Manipulates debug dump files.
Syntax Description
filename
The specified file name
latest
Delete, upload, or e-mail the latest debug dump file to a remote host
URL
HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
1.8
Updated delete/email/upload syntax
Example
Related Commands
Notes
file docker-label delete <filename>
Deletes a docker label archive file.
Syntax Description
filename
The specified file name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.7.0
Example
Related Commands
show files docker-label
Notes
file stats {delete <filename> | move {<source filename> | <destination filename>} | upload <filename> <URL>}
Manipulates statistics report files.
Syntax Description
delete
Deletes a stats report file
move
Renames a stats report file
upload
Uploads a stats report file. HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show files stats
Notes
file tcpdump {delete <filename> | upload <filename> <URL>}
Manipulates tcpdump output files.
Syntax Description
delete
Deletes the specified tcpdump output file
upload
Uploads the specified tcpdump output file to the specified URL. HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show files stats
tcpdump
Notes
show files debug-dump [<filename>]
Displays a list of debug dump files.
Syntax Description
filename
Displays a summary of the contents of a particular debug dump file
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
file debug-dump
Notes
show files docker-label
Displays a list of docker label archive files.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.7.0
Example
Related Commands
file docker-label delete
Notes
show files stats <filename>
Displays a list of statistics report files.
Syntax Description
filename
Display the contents of a particular statistics report file
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
file stats
Notes
show files system [detail]
Displays usage information of the file systems on the system.
Syntax Description
detail
Displays more detailed information on file-system
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show files tcpdump
Displays a list of statistics report files.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
file tcpdump
tcpdump
Notes
reload [force | halt [noconfirm] | noconfirm]
Reboots or shuts down the system.
Syntax Description
force
Forces an immediate reboot of the system even if the system is busy
halt
Shuts down the system
noconfirm
Reboots the system without asking about unsaved changes
Default
1000
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
reset factory
Notes
reset factory [keep-all-config | keep-basic | only-config] [halt]
Clears the system and resets it entirely to its factory state.
Syntax Description
keep-all-cofig
Preserves all configuration files including licenses. Removes the logs, stats, images, snapshots, history,
known hosts. The user is prompted for confirmation before honoring this command, unless confirmation is disabled with the command: "no cli default prompt confirm-reset".
keep-basic
Preserves licenses in the running configuration file.
only-config
Removes configuration files only. Logs, stats, images, snapshots, history, and known hosts are preserved.
halt
The system is halted after this process completes
Default
N/A
History
4.2.0
Example
Related Commands
reload
Notes
reset factory keep-docker
Resets all host configuration except for docker configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.2.0
Example
Related Commands
reset factory
Notes
configuration new <filename> factory keep-docker
Creates new file with only factory defaults except docker current configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.2.0
Example
Related Commands
configuration new factory
Notes