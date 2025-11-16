On This Page
HCA Commands
ib hca-smp-window <value>
no ib hca-smp-window
Sets the maximum number of SMPs sent in HCA.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
value
Range: 0-256
Default
128
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.4.0
Example
Related Commands
show ib hca-smp-window
Notes
UFM system must be rebooted to apply the new configuration
ib hca-vl15-window <value>
no ib hca-vl15-window
Sets the HCA VL15 port receive buffer size.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
value
1,2,4,8,16,32,64,128
Default
1
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.4.0
Example
Related Commands
show ib hca-vl15-window
Notes
UFM system must be rebooted to apply the new configuration
ufm hca-grouping enable
no ufm hca-grouping enable
Enables HCA grouping.
The no form of the command disables HCA grouping.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.5.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm hca-grouping
Notes
To use this capability, it is recommended for users to use this command after performing software upgrade.
show ib hca-smp-window
Displays the configured maximum number of SMPs sent in HCA.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.4.0
Example
Related Commands
ib hca-smp-window
Notes
The example shows an instance where the system has not been rebooted after implementing new configuration
show ib hca-vl15-window
Displays the configured HCA VL15 port receive buffer size.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.4.0
Example
Related Commands
ib hca-vl15-window
Notes
The example shows an instance where the system has not been rebooted after implementing new configuration
show ufm hca-grouping
Displays UFM HCA grouping configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.5.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm hca-grouping enable
Notes