On This Page
High Availability
ufm ha [ipv6] configure <peer-ip> <virtual-ip> [interface]
no ufm ha
Applies HA configuration.
The no form of the command reverts the appliance to a standalone configuration.
Syntax Description
peer-ip
Management IP address of peer machine
virtual-ip
Virtual IP used for accessing the active (master) machine
interface
Sets the working interface. The interface can be eth0...eth3, if no interface is assigned, eth0 is assumed to be the chosen interface.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
1.6
Added the "interface" parameter
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm ha [ipv6] configure dual-subnet <local-ip> <peer-ip> <interface>
no ufm ha dual-subnet
Applies HA configuration for dual-subnet.
The no form of the command reverts the appliance to a standalone configuration.
Syntax Description
local-ip
Management IP address of the local machine
peer-ip
Management IP address of peer machine
interface
Sets the working interface. The interface can be eth0...eth3, if no interface is assigned, eth0 is assumed to be the chosen interface.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm ha [failover | takeover]
Performs High Availability failover/takeover operations.
Syntax Description
failover
Failover can be performed only on master (active) machine
takeover
Takeover can be performed only on slave (standby) machine
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes