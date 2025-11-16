Notes

If no mapping is configured, a mapping between the hostname and the IPv4 loopback address 127.0.0.1 will be added

The no form of the command maps the hostname to the IPv6 loopback address if there is no statically configured mapping from the hostname to an IPv6 address (disabled by default)

Static host mappings are preferred over DNS results. As a result, with this option set, you will not be able to look up your hostname on your configured DNS server; but without it set, some problems may arise if your hostname cannot be looked up in DNS.