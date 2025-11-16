NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.14.1
InfiniBand Router

ib router set-num-of-subnets

ib router set-num-of-subnets <command-options>

Configures system profile to InfiniBand, allowing multiple switch IDs.

Syntax Description

hostname

IB router hostname or IP address

username

IP router username

password

IB router user password

num-of-subnets

Specified number of subnets (AKA SWIDs) to be initialized by the system. Range: 2-6.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib router set-num-of-subnets --hostname 10.10.1.12 --username admin --password admin --num-of-subnets 6

Related Commands

Notes

As a result of running this command, reboot is performed and all configuration is removed.

ib router add-interfaces-to-subnet

ib router add-interfaces-to-subnet <command-options>

Maps an interface to a subnet and enables it.

Syntax Description

hostname

IB router hostname or IP address

username

IP router username

password

IB router user password

interface | interface-range

Single IB interface or range of IB interfaces.

Single IB interface: 1/<interface>Range of IB interfaces: 1/<interface>-1/<interface>

subnet

Name of IB subnet (i.e. SWID): infiniband-default, infiniband-1…infiniband-5

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib router add-interfaces-to-subnet --hostname 10.10.1.12 --username admin --password admin --interface 1/1-1/6 --subnet infiniband-1

Related Commands

Notes

ib router remove-interfaces-from-subnet

ib router remove-interfaces-from-subnet <command-options>

Unmaps an interface from a subnet after it has been disabled.

Syntax Description

hostname

IB router hostname or IP address

username

IP router username

password

IB router user password

interface | interface-range

Single IB interface or range of IB interfaces.

Single IB interface: 1/<interface>Range of IB interfaces: 1/<interface>-1/<interface>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib router remove-interfaces-from-subnet --hostname 10.10.1.12 --username admin --password admin --interface 1/6

Related Commands

Notes

ib router add-subnet-to-router

ib router add-subnet-to-router <command-options>

Creates routing on IB subnet interface and enables routing on that interface.

Syntax Description

hostname

IB router hostname or IP address

username

IP router username

password

IB router user password

subnet

Name of IB subnet (i.e. SWID): infiniband-default, infiniband-1…infiniband-5

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib router add-subnet-to-router --hostname 10.10.1.12 --username admin --password admin --subnet infiniband-3

Related Commands

Notes

As a result of running his command, the set of commands that allow control of IB router functionality will be enabled.

ib router remove-subnet-from-router

ib router remove-subnet-from-router <command-options>

Destroys routing on IB subnet interface after routing on that interface has been disabled.

Syntax Description

hostname

IB router hostname or IP address

username

IP router username

password

IB router user password

subnet

Name of IB subnet (i.e. SWID): infiniband-default, infiniband-1…infiniband-5

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib router remove-subnet-from-router  --hostname 10.10.1.12 --username admin --password admin --subnet infiniband-default

Related Commands

Notes

ib router set-ufm-sm-router-support

ib router set-ufm-sm-router-support <command-options>

Configures OpenSM with IB subnet prefix.

Syntax Description

-c <subnet prefix>]

Configure new IB subnet prefix. Should be followed by new IB router subnet prefix value.

-r

Reset to default

-h

Show help

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib router set-ufm-sm-router-support -c 0xfec0000000001234

Related Commands

Notes

  • -c <subnet prefix> is used for updating OpenSM configuration file with new subnet prefix and forces OpenSM to re-read configuration

  • -r is used for resetting OpenSM configuration to default value and canceling IB routing
