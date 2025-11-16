NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.14.1
License

ufm license install

ufm license install <url>

Installs a UFM license file from a remote host or a USB device.

Syntax Description

url

http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb are supported. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm license install ftp://admin@192.168.11.1/home/admin/licenses/volt-ufm-advanced.lic

Related Commands

ufm license delete

show ufm license

Notes

  • The license format must be as follow: volt_*.lic

  • Duplicate license are not permitted. You must delete the previous license before installing the new one.

ufm license delete

ufm license delete <filename>

Deletes a UFM license file from the hard drive.

Syntax Description

filename

UFM license filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm license delete volt-ufm-advanced.lic

Related Commands

ufm license install

show ufm license

Notes

show ufm license

show ufm license

Displays UFM license information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ufm license
|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|
|Customer ID |SN | swName | Type | MAC Address | Exp. Date   |Limit| Functionality | Status |
|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|
|495760397 |123456778   |UFM |Evaluation     |NA |2090-11-21     |1024 |Advanced |Valid   |
|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

Related Commands

ufm license install

ufm license delete

Notes
