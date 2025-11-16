On This Page
License
ufm license install <url>
Installs a UFM license file from a remote host or a USB device.
Syntax Description
url
http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb are supported. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
ufm license delete
show ufm license
Notes
ufm license delete <filename>
Deletes a UFM license file from the hard drive.
Syntax Description
filename
UFM license filename
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
ufm license install
show ufm license
Notes
show ufm license
Displays UFM license information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
ufm license install
ufm license delete
Notes