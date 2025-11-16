On This Page
MKey
ufm mkey-per-port
no ufm mkey-per-port
Enables MKey per port enforcement.
The no form of the command disables the feature.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
show ufm mkey-per-port
Notes
show ufm mkey-per-port
Displays MKey per port enforcement state.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
ufm mkey-per-port
Notes
ufm mkey-global-seed <seed>
no ufm mkey-global-seed
Sets the seed for the global MKey used by SM.
The no form of the command resets the seed for the global MKey to the default value.
Syntax Description
seed
Global MKey used by SM. Format: 64-bit hexadecimal. Example: 0x0000000000a12c30.
Default
0x0000000000000000
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
show ufm mkey-global-seed
Notes
show ufm mkey-global-seed
Displays the seed for the global MKey used by SM.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
ufm mkey-global-seed
Notes
ib sm mkey-lease-period <time>
no ib sm mkey-lease-period
Sets the lease period used when MKey is non-zero.
The no form on the command resets the MKey lease period to the default value.
Syntax Description
time
Lease period used when MKey is non-zero. Range: 1-65535 seconds; 0=unlimited.
Default
60 seconds
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm mkey-lease-period
Notes
show ib sm mkey-lease-period
Displays the MKey lease period.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
ib sm mkey-lease-period
Notes