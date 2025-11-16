On This Page
Network Bonding
bond <bonded-if> [mode <string>] [link-mon-time <milliseconds>] [up-delay-time <milliseconds>] [down-delay-time <milliseconds>]
no bond <bonded-if>
Creates the named bonded interface.
The no form of the command deletes the named bonded interface.
Syntax Description
mode
Specifies the type of mode the bonded interface is:
link-mon-time
Specifies the link monitoring frequency (in msecs)
up-delay-time
Specifies the time (in msecs) to wait before enabling a slave after a link recovery has been detected
down-delay-time
Specifies the time (in msecs), to wait before disabling a slave after a link failure has been detected for the specified bonded interface
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
interface
show bonds
Notes
interface <ifname> bond <bond-if>
no interface <ifname> bond <bond-if>
Adds the named interface from the specified bonded interface.
The no form of the command removes the named interface from the specified bonded interface.
Syntax Description
bond
The bonded interface
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
bond
show bonds
Notes
show bonds [bonded-if]
Displays bonding configuration and status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
bond
interface
Notes