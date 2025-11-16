On This Page
Partition
ib partition management defmember <type>
no ib partition management defmember
Sets the default membership for the management IB partition (default PKEY). The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
type
Default
Full membership
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
show ib partition
Notes
show ib partition
Displays partition information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
ib partition management defmember
Notes
N/A
ib partition management mtu-limit <2K|4K>
no ib partition management mtu-limit <2K|4K>
Sets the MTU limit for the default partition. The no form of the command reset the MTU limit for the default partition to default.
Syntax Description
mtu-limit
2K|4K
Default
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.12.0
Example
Related Commands
N/A
Notes
N/A