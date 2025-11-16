On This Page
RADIUS
radius-server {key <secret>| retransmit <retries> | timeout <seconds>}
no radius-server {key | retransmit | timeout}
Sets global RADIUS server attributes.
The no form of the command resets the attributes to their default values.
Syntax Description
key
Sets a secret key (shared hidden text string), known to the system and to the RADIUS server
retransmit
Number of retries (0-5) before exhausting from the authentication
timeout
Timeout in seconds between each retry (1-60)
Default
3 seconds, 1 retry
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
aaa authorization
radius-server host
show radius
Notes
Each RADIUS server can override those global parameters using the command "radius-server host"
radius-server host <ip-address> {enable | auth-port <port> | key <secret>| retransmit <retries> | timeout <seconds>}
no radius-server host <ip-address> {enable | auth-port }
Configures RADIUS server attributes.
The no form of the command resets the attributes to their default values and deletes the RADIUS server.
Syntax Description
ip-address
RADIUS server IP address
enable
Administrative enable of the RADIUS server
auth-port
RADIUS server UDP port number
key
Sets a secret key (shared hidden text string) known to the system and to the RADIUS server
retransmit
Number of retries (0-5) before exhausting from the authentication
timeout
Timeout in seconds between each retry (1-60)
Default
3 seconds, 1 retry
Default UDP port is 1812
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
aaa authorization
radius-server
show radius
Notes
show radius
Displays RADIUS configurations.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
aaa authorization
radius-server
radius-server host
Notes