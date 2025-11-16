On This Page
Scheduled Jobs
Use the commands in this section to manage and schedule the execution of jobs.
job <job-id>
no job <job-id>
Creates a job.
The no form of the command deletes the job.
Syntax Description
job-id
An integer
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Job state is lost on reboot.
comment <comment>
no comment
Adds a comment to the job.
The no form of the command deletes the comment.
Syntax Description
comment
String
Default
""
Configuration Mode
config job
History
1.5
command <sequence #> | <command>
no command <sequence #>
Adds a CLI command to the job.
The no form of the command deletes the command from the job.
Syntax Description
sequence #
An integer that controls the order the command is executed relative to other commands in this job. The commands are executed in an ascending order.
command
CLI command
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config job
History
1.5
enable
no enable
Enables the specified job.
The no form of the command disables the specified job.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config job
History
1.5
If a job is disabled, it will not be executed automatically according to its schedule; nor can it be executed manually.
execute
Forces an immediate execution of the job.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config job
History
1.5
fail-continue
no fail-continue
Continues the job execution regardless of any job failures.
The no form of the command returns fail-continue to its default.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
A job will halt execution as soon as any of its commands fails
Configuration Mode
config job
History
1.5
name <job-name>
no name
Configures a name for this job.
The no form of the command resets the name to its default.
Syntax Description
job-name
String defining a name for the job
Default
""
Configuration Mode
config job
History
1.5
schedule type <recurrence-type>
no schedule type
Sets the type of schedule the job will automatically execute on.
The no form of the command resets the schedule type to its default.
Syntax Description
recurrence-type
The available schedule types are:
Default
once
Configuration Mode
config job
History
1.5
A schedule type is essentially a structure for specifying one or more future dates and times for a job to execute.
schedule <recurrence-type> <interval-and-date>
no schedule
Sets the type of schedule the job will automatically execute on.
The no form of the command resets the schedule type to its default.
Syntax Description
recurrence-type
The available schedule types are:
interval-and-date
Interval and date per recurrence type
Default
once
Configuration Mode
config job
History
1.5
A schedule type is essentially a structure for specifying one or more future dates and times for a job to execute.
show jobs [<job-id>]
Displays configuration and state (including results of last execution, if any exist) of all jobs, or of one job if a job ID is specified.
Syntax Description
job-id
Job ID
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
