On This Page
Security
ip filter enable
no ip filter enable
Enables IP filtering.
The no form of the command disables IP filtering.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ip filter
Notes
ip filter chain [FORWARD <clear> <policy> <rule> | INPUT <clear> <policy> <rule> | OUTPUT <clear> <policy> <rule>]
no ip filter chain
Sets the policy, as a default target, for a specified chain.
The no form of the command resets the policy to its default.
Syntax Description
clear
Delete all rules from this chain
policy
Specify default policy for this chain
rule
Add or modify an IP filtering rule
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ip filter
Notes
show ip filter [all | configured]
Displays IP filtering configuration or status.
Syntax Description
all
Displays IP filtering state (including unconfigured rules)
configured
Displays IP filtering configuration
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
ip filter chain
ip filter enable
Notes