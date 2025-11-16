NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.14.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.14.1  SHARP API

On This Page

SHARP API

ufm sharp-api event-query-interval

ufm sharp-api event-query-interval <value>

no ufm sharp-api event-query-interval

Configure SHARP API event query interval in seconds.

The no form of the command resets this value to its default.

Syntax Description

value

Range: 1-1000 seconds

Default

5 seconds

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.6.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ufm sharp-api event-query-interval 10

Related Commands

show ufm sharp-api

Notes

Please stop UFM before performing attempting to change the event query interval value.

ufm sharp-api event-query-retries

ufm sharp-api event-query-retries <value>

no ufm sharp-api event-query-retries

Configure SHARP API event query retries.

The no form of the command resets this value to its default.

Syntax Description

value

Range: 1-1000

Default

3

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.6.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ufm sharp-api event-query-retries 11

Related Commands

show ufm sharp-api

Notes

Please stop UFM before performing attempting to change the event query interval value.

show ufm sharp-api

show ufm sharp-api

Displays UFM SHARP API settings

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.6.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ufm sharp-api 
Event query retries   : 3
Event query interval  : 5

Related Commands

ufm sharp-api event-query-interval

ufm sharp-api event-query-retries

Notes
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 16, 2025
content here