NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.14.1
SHARP Configuration in OpenSM

ib sm sharp enable

ib sm sharp enable

no ib sm sharp enable

Enables NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ on all supporting switches.

The no form disables NVIDIA SHARP on all supporting switches.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib sm sharp enable

Related Commands

show ib sm sharp

Notes

It is not possible to modify the NVIDIA SHARP support parameter in case OpenSM is running.

ib sm sharp ignore

ib sm sharp ignore

No NVIDIA SHARP support.

This command does not change the current switch configuration. If NVIDIA SHARP is enabled on the switch, it will remain enabled. If it is disabled on the switch, it will remain disabled.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib sm sharp ignore

Related Commands

show ib sm sharp

Notes

It is not possible to modify the NVIDIA SHARP support parameter in case OpenSM is running.

show ib sm sharp

show ib sm sharp

Displays NVIDIA SHARP support.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.6

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ib sm sharp
ignore

Related Commands

ib sm sharp enable

ib sm sharp ignore

Notes
