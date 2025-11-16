On This Page
SNMP
The commands in this section are used to manage the SNMP server. UFM SNMP settings must be modified in the configuration file using the "ufm configuration export/import" commands.
snmp-server community <community> [ ro | rw]
no snmp-server community <community>
Sets a community name for either read-only or read-write SNMP requests.
The no form of the command sets the community string to default.
Syntax Description
community
Community name
ro
Sets the read-only community string
rw
Sets the read-write community string
Default
Read-only community: "public"
Read-write community: ""
Configuration Mode
config
snmp-server contact <contact-name>
no snmp-server contact
Sets a value for the sysContact variable in MIB-II.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
contact-name
Contact name
Default
""
Configuration Mode
config
snmp-server listen {enable | interface <ifName>}
no snmp-server listen {enable | interface <ifName>}
Configures SNMP server interface access restrictions.
The no form of the command disables the listen interface restricted list for SNMP server.
Syntax Description
enable
Enables SNMP interface restrictions on access to this system
interface
Adds an interface to the "listen" list for SNMP server. For example: "eth0", "eth1".
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
If enabled, and if at least one of the interfaces listed is eligible to be a listen interface, then SNMP requests will only be accepted on those interfaces. Otherwise, SNMP requests are accepted on any interface.
snmp-server location <system-location>
no snmp-server location
Sets a value for the sysLocation variable in MIB-II.
The no form of the command clears the contents of the sysLocation variable.
Syntax Description
system-location
string
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
snmp-server port <port>
no snmp-server port
Sets the UDP listening port for the SNMP agent.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
161
Configuration Mode
config
snmp-server traps {community <community> | event <event name> | port <port> | send-test}
no snmp-server traps {community | event <event name> | port}
Configures hosts to which to send SNMP traps.
The no form of the commands removes a host from which SNMP traps should be sent.
Syntax Description
community
Sets the default community for traps sent to hosts which do not have a custom community string set
event
Specifies which events will be sent as traps
port
Sets the default port to which traps are sent
send-test
Sends a test trap
Default
Community: public
All traps are enabledPort: 162
Configuration Mode
config
snmp-server user {admin | <username>} v3 {[encrypted] auth <hash-type> <password> [priv <privacy-type> [<password>]] | capability <cap> | enable <sets> | prompt auth <hash-type> [priv <privacy-type>]}
no snmp-server user {admin | <username>} v3 {[encrypted] auth <hash-type> <password> [priv <privacy-type> [<password>]] | capability <cap> | enable <sets> | prompt auth <hash-type> [priv <privacy-type>]}
Specifies an existing username, or a new one to be added.
The no form of the command disables access via SNMP v3 for the specified user.
Syntax Description
v3
Configures SNMPv3 users
auth
Configures SNMPv3 security parameters, specifying passwords in plaintext on the command line. Note that passwords are always stored encrypted.
capability
Sets capability level for SET requests
enable
Enables SNMPv3 access for this user
encrypted
Configures SNMPv3 security parameters, specifying passwords in encrypted form
prompt
Configures SNMPv3 security parameters, specifying passwords securely in follow-up prompts, rather than on the command line
Default
No SNMPv3 users defined
Configuration Mode
config
show snmp [engineID | events | user]
Displays SNMP-server configuration and status.
Syntax Description
engineID
SNMP Engine ID
events
SNMP events
user
SNMP users
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
