On This Page
SSH
ssh server enable
no ssh server enable
Enables the SSH server.
The no form of the command disables the SSH server.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ssh server
Notes
Disabling SSH server does not terminate existing SSH sessions, it only prevents new ones from being established.
ssh server host-key {<key type> {private-key <private-key>| public-key <public-key>} | generate}
Manipulates host keys for SSH.
Syntax Description
key-type
private-key
Sets new private-key for the host keys of the specified type
public-key
Sets new public-key for the host keys of the specified type
generate
Generates new RSA and DSA host keys for SSH
Default
SSH keys are locally generated
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ssh server
Notes
ssh server listen {enable | interface <inf>}
no ssh server listen {enable | interface <inf>}
Enables the listen interface restricted list for SSH. If enabled, and at least one non-DHCP interface is specified in the list, the SSH connections are only accepted on those specified interfaces.
The no form of the command disables the listen interface restricted list for SSH. When disabled, SSH connections are not accepted on any interface.
Syntax Description
enable
Enables SSH interface restrictions on access to this system
interface
Adds interface to SSH server access restriction list
Possible values: {lo | eth0}
Default
SSH listen is enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ssh server
Notes
ssh server min-version <version>
no ssh server min-version
Sets the minimum version of the SSH protocol that the server supports.
The no form of the command resets the minimum version of SSH protocol supported.
Syntax Description
version
Values: 1 or 2
Default
2
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ssh server
Notes
ssh server ports {<port1> [<port2>...]}
Specifies which ports the SSH server listens on.
Syntax Description
port
Port number in [1...65535]
Default
22
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ssh server
Notes
ssh server x11-forwarding enable
no ssh server x11-forwarding enable
Enables X11 forwarding on the SSH server.
The no form of the command disables X11 forwarding.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ssh server
Notes
ssh client global {host-key-check <policy>} | known-host <known-host-entry>}
no ssh client global {host-key-check | known-host localhost}
Configures global SSH client settings.
The no form of the command negates global SSH client settings.
Syntax Description
host-key-check
Sets SSH client configuration to control how host key checking is performed. This parameter may be set in 3 ways.
known-host
Adds an entry to the global known-hosts configuration file. The entry consists of "<IP> <key-type> <key>".
Default
host-key-check – ask, no keys are configured by default
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ssh client
Notes
ssh client user <username> {authorized-key sshv2 <public key> | identity <key type> {generate | private-key [<private key>] | public-key [<public key>]} | known-host <known host> remove}
no ssh client user admin {authorized-key sshv2 <public key ID> | identity <key type>}
Adds an entry to the global known-hosts configuration file, either by generating new key, or by adding manually a public or private key.
The no form of the command removes a public key from the specified user's authorized key list, or changes the key type.
Syntax Description
username
The specified user must be a valid account on the system. Possible values: admin, monitor, xmladmin, and xmluser.
authorized-key sshv2
Adds the specified key to the list of authorized SSHv2 RSA or DSA public keys for this user account. These keys can be used to log into the user's account.
identity
Sets certain SSH client identity settings for a user, dsa2 or rsa2
generate
Generates SSH client identity keys for specified user
private-key
Sets private key SSH client identity settings for the user
public-key
Sets public key SSH client identity settings for the user
known-host
Removes host from user's known host file
Default
No keys
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ssh client
Notes
If a key is being pasted from a cut buffer and was displayed with a paging program, it is likely that newline characters have been inserted, even if the output was not long enough to require paging. One can specify "no cli session paging enable" before running the "show" command to prevent the newlines from being inserted.
slogin [<slogin options>] <hostname>
Invokes the SSH client. The user is returned to the CLI when SSH finishes.
Syntax Description
slogin options
usage: slogin [-1246AaCfgkNnqsTtVvXxY] [-b bind_address] [-c cipher_spec] [-D port]
[-e escape_char] [-F configfile] [-i identity_file] [-L port:host:hostport][-l login_name] [-m mac_spec] [-o option] [-p port] [-R port:host:hostport][user@]hostname [command]
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show ssh client
Displays the client configuration of the SSH server.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
ssh client global
ssh client user
Notes
show ssh server
Displays SSH server configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
ssh server
Notes