TACACS+
tacacs-server {key <secret>| retransmit <retries> | timeout <seconds>}
no tacacs-server {key | retransmit | timeout}
Sets global TACACS+ server attributes.
The no form of the command resets the attributes to default values.
Syntax Description
key
Set a secret key (shared hidden text string) known to the system and to the TACACS+ server
retransmit
Number of retries (0-5) before exhausting from the authentication
timeout
Timeout in seconds between each retry (1-60)
Default
3 seconds, 1 retry
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
Each TACACS+ server can override those global parameters using the command "tacacs-server host"
tacacs-server host <ip-address> {enable | auth-port <port> | auth-type <type> | key <secret> | retransmit <retries> | timeout <seconds>}
no tacacs-server host <ip-address> {enable | auth-port}
Configures TACACS+ server attributes.
The no form of the command resets the attributes to their default values and deletes the TACACS+ server.
Syntax Description
ip-address
TACACS+ server IP address
enable
Administrative enable for the TACACS+ server
auth-port
TACACS+ server UDP port number
key
Set a secret key (shared hidden text string) known to the system and to the TACACS+ server
retransmit
Number of retries (0-5) before exhausting from the authentication
timeout
Timeout in seconds between each retry (1-60)
Default
3 seconds, 1 retry
Default TCP port is 49Default auth-type is PAP
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show tacacs
Displays TACACS+ configurations.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes