Telemetry
telemetry target <target-name> enable
no telemetry target <target-name> enable
Configures the target collector for the telemetry data.
The no form of the command removes target collector configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.5.0
Example
Related Commands
show telemetry
show telemetry target
Notes
telemetry target <target-name> import-filter-file {counters | fields} <download-url>
no telemetry target <target-name> import-filter-file
Imports filter file for the target collector.
The no form of the command disables filter file.
Syntax Description
counters
Specifies counters file
fields
Specifies fields file
download-url
Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp, and usb. For example:
scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.5.0
Example
Related Commands
telemetry target enable
show telemetryshow telemetry target
Notes
If configuration exists for the specified target, then rerunning the command will overwrite the existing configuration.
telemetry target <target-name> ip <ipv4-address> port <port-id> [message-type {custom | standard}]
Configures IP address and port number to use for communication with telemetry target.
Syntax Description
ip
IPv4 address of the target
port
Port number of the target
message-type
Supported types:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.5.0
Example
Related Commands
telemetry target enable
show telemetryshow telemetry target
Notes
If configuration exists for the specified target, then rerunning the command will overwrite the existing configuration.
telemetry target <target-name> message type {custom | standard}
Configures telemetry target message type.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
standard
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.5.0
Example
Related Commands
show telemetry
show telemetry target
Notes
telemetry streaming enable
no telemetry streaming enable
Enables telemetry streaming.
The no form of the command disables telemetry streaming
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.5.0
Example
Related Commands
show telemetry
Notes
show telemetry
Displays telemetry target settings.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.5.0
Example
Related Commands
telemetry target enable
Notes
show telemetry target
Displays telemetry settings for specific target.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.5.0
Example
Related Commands
telemetry target enable
Notes
ufm low-frequency-telemetry enable
no ufm low-frequency-telemetry enable
Enables UFM low frequency telemetry.
The no form of the command disables UFM low frequency telemetry.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.10.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm low-frequency-telemetry
Notes
show ufm low-frequency-telemetry
Displays UFM low frequency telemetry settings.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.10.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm low-frequency-telemetry enable
Notes