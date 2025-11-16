On This Page
UFM Agent
ufm agent interface {eth0 | eth1}
no ufm agent interface {eth0 | eth1}
Sets UFM agent interface.
The no form of the command removes the settings for UFM agent interface.
Syntax Description
eth0
Adds/removes UFM agent interface to eth0
eth1
Adds/removes UFM agent interface to eth1
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show ufm agent
Displays the configured settings for UFM agent.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
ufm agent
Notes