UFM Firmware Management
ufm firmware fetch <URL>
Downloads firmware archive ZIP file from a remote host or a USB device
Syntax Description
URL
HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP, SFTP and USB are supported
Example
File name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
Example
Related Commands
ufm firmware delete
ufm firmware import
Refer to In-Band Firmware Upgrade
ufm firmware import <zip-file>
Imports switch FW from a firmware archive ZIP file.
Syntax Description
zip-file
ZIP file from which to import the switch firmware
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
Example
Related Commands
ufm firmware fetch
ufm firmware delete
ufm firmware delete <zip-file>
Deletes a firmware archive ZIP file from the hard drive
Syntax Description
zip-file
ZIP file to delete
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
Example
Related Commands
ufm firmware fetch
ufm firmware import
