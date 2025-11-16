show ufm event log continuous [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>] Displays new event log messages as they arrive.

Syntax Description matching Displays new event log messages that match a given regular expression

not matching Displays new event log messages that do not match a given regular expression

Default N/A

Configuration Mode Any configuration mode

History 4.6.0

Example Copy Copied! ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ufm event log continuous not matching INFO 2021-07-20 09:38:33.192 [4] [406] WARNING [Communication_Error] Grid [Grid]: Failed to get sysinfo for switch 0002c903005dd830 2021-07-20 09:40:33.825 [10] [394] CRITICAL [Module_Status] Switch [default(6) / Switch: switch-system / NA / NA] [dev_id: 0002c903005dd830]: Module PS 2 on switch-system(10.10.10.10) status is fatal 2021-07-20 10:36:23.961 [40] [518] CRITICAL [Maintenance] Grid [Grid]: Process periodic_report_runner is down.

Related Commands show ufm console event log