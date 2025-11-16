On This Page
UFM Web Client
ufm web-client mode <http | https | https-client-authentication>
Configures Access mode to the UFM web clients.
Syntax Description
http
HTTP access
https
HTTPS access
https-client-authentication
HTTPS access with client authentication
Default
http
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
ufm web-client client-authenticationufm web-client associate-user
Notes
The new mode is applied upon UFM start.
ufm web-client client-authentication ca-cert fetch <download-url>
no ufm web-client client-authentication ca-cert fetch <download-url>
Downloads a root/intermediate certificates file from a remote host or a USB device.
The no form of the command deletes the root/intermediate certificate file from the hard disk.
Syntax Description
download-url
The URL path from where the image file can be downloaded. Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
ufm web-client modeufm web-client associate-user
Notes
ufm web-client client-authentication associate-user <san> <username>
no ufm web-client client-authentication associate-user <san> <username>
Associates client certificate subject alternative name with a UFM user.
The no form of the command disassociates client certificate subject alternative name from a UFM user.
Syntax Description
san
Client certificate subject alternative name
username
UFM username
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
ufm web-client modeufm web-client client-authentication
Notes
show ufm web-client
Displays UFM web client settings.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
ufm web-client mode
ufm web-client client-authenticationufm web-client associate-user
Notes
ufm web-client server-cert hostname <hostname>
no ufm web-client server-cert hostname <hostname>
Sets the hostname used to access the UFM web client.
The no form of the command deletes the server certificate hostname used to access the UFM web client.
Syntax Description
hostname
Hostname used to access the UFM web client
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
Notes
Multiple hostnames may be configured.
ufm web-client server-cert fetch <download-url>
no ufm web-client server-cert fetch <download-url>
Downloads a server certificate file from a remote host or a USB device.
The no form of the command deletes the server certificate file from the hard disk.
Syntax Description
download-url
The URL path from where the image file can be downloaded. Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
Notes
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable
no ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable
Enables UFM web client certificates auto-refresh.
The no form of the command disables the feature.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
Notes
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert <download-url>
no ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert <download-url>
Sets the download URL for root/intermediate certificate.
The no form of the command clears the root/intermediate certificate auto-refresh settings.
Syntax Description
download-url
Download URL for root/intermediate certificate
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
Notes
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh self-client-cert fetch <download-url> <password>
no ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh self-client-cert fetch <download-url> <password>
Downloads a bootstrap certificate file from a remote host or a USB device.
The no form on the command deletes the bootstrap certificate file from the hard disk.
Syntax Description
download-url
http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb are supported. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
password
Bootstrap certificate password
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh self-client-cert password-file fetch
Notes
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh self-client-cert password-file fetch <download-uri>
no ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh self-client-cert password-file fetch <download-uri>
Fetches a bootstrap certificate password file (containing a password to be used to open a bootstrap certificate) rather than having to supply a cleartext password while fetching the bootstrap certificate.
The no form on the command deletes the bootstrap certificate password file from the hard disk.
Syntax Description
download-uri
http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb are supported. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh self-client-cert fetch
Notes
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert <url> <thumbprint>
no ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert <url> <thumbprint>
Sets the download URL for server and bootstrap certificates.
The no form of the command clears the server and bootstrap certificates auto-refresh settings.
Syntax Description
url
http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb are supported. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
thumbprint
Server certificate thumbprint
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
Notes
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh run-now
Refreshes the server and root/intermediate certificates manually.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
Notes
ufm ws-address <address>
Sets the web server external address.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
show ufm ws-address
Notes
show ufm ws-address <address>
Displays the web server external address.
Syntax Description
address
Web server external address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
ufm ws-address
Notes