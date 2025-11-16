On This Page
Unhealthy Ports
ufm unhealthy-ports isolate-high-ber isolation-mode <mode>
Configure high BER ports isolation mode.
mode
Default
switch-switch
config
4.7.0
show ufm unhealthy-ports
ufm unhealthy-ports isolate-high-ber enable
ufm unhealthy-ports isolate-high-ber enable
no ufm unhealthy-ports isolate-high-ber enable
Enable automatically marking high-BER ports as unhealthy.
The no form of the command stops automatically marking high-BER ports as unhealthy.
Disabled
config
4.6.0
show ufm unhealthy-ports
Please stop UFM before performing attempting to change the event query interval value.
ufm unhealthy-ports switch-ports-threshold <threshold>
Configure the unhealthy switch ports event threshold
threshold
0-99 percent
20%
config
4.12.0
show ufm unhealthy-ports
ufm high-ber-ports enable-warnings
no ufm high-ber-ports enable-warnings
Enables high BER ports warnings.
The no form of the command disables the UFM high BER ports warnings.
Disabled
config
4.7.0
show ufm high-ber-ports
show ufm unhealthy-ports
Displays UFM unhealthy ports settings.
Any configuration mode
4.6.0
4.7.0
Updated output
ufm unhealthy-ports isolate-high-ber enable
ufm unhealthy-ports isolate-high-ber isolation-mode
show ufm high-ber-ports
Displays high BER ports configuration.
Any configuration mode
4.7.0
ufm high-ber-ports enable-warnings
ufm network-fast-recovery enable
no ufm network-fast-recovery enable
Enables UFM network fast recovery. The no form of the command disables UFM network fast recovery.
Any configuration mode
4.12.0
show ufm network-fast-recovery
show ufm network-fast-recovery
Displays UFM network fast recovery settings.
Any configuration mode
4.12.0
ufm network-fast-recovery enable
