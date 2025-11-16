On This Page
User Accounts
username <username> [capability <cap> | disable [login | password] | full-name <name> | nopassword | password [0 | 7] <password>]
no username <username> [capability | disable [login | password] | full-name]
Creates a user and sets its capabilities, password and name.
The no form of the command deletes the user configuration.
Syntax Description
username
Specifies a username and creates a user account. New users are created initially with admin privileges but is disabled.
capability
User capabilities:
disable [login | password]
full-name
Full name of the user
nopassword
The next login of the user will not require password
0 | 7
password
Specifies a password for the user in string form. If [0 | 7] was not specified then the password is in cleartext.
Default
The following usersnames are available by default:
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show usernames
show users
Notes
show usernames
Displays list of users and their capabilities.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
username
show users
Notes
show users [history]
Displays logged in users and related information such as idle time and what host they have connected from.
Syntax Description
history
Displays current and historical sessions
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
username
show usernames
Notes
show whoami
Displays username and capabilities of user currently logged in.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
username
show usernamesshow users
Notes