Web Server
web auto-logout <number-of-minutes>
no web auto-logout
Configures length of user inactivity before auto-logout of a web session.
The no form of the command disables the web auto-logout (web sessions will never logged out due to inactivity).
Syntax Description
number-of-minutes
The length of user inactivity in minutes.
0 disables the inactivity timer (same as a "no web auto-logout" command).
Default
60 minutes
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show web
Notes
The no form of the command does not automatically log users out due to inactivity.
web enable
no web enable
Enables the web-based management console.
The no form of the command disables the web-based management console.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show web
Notes
web http {enable | redirect}
no web http {enable | redirect}
Configures HTTP access to the web-based management console.
The no form of the command negates HTTP settings for the web-based management console.
Syntax Description
enable
Enable HTTP access to the web-based management console
redirect
Enables redirection to HTTPS
Default
HTTP is enabled
HTTP TCP port is 80HTTP redirect to HTTPS is disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show web
Notes
If HTTP access is enabled, this specifies whether a redirect from the HTTP port to the HTTPS port should be issued to mandate secure HTTPS access.
web httpd listen {enable | interface <ifName>}
no web httpd listen {enable | interface <ifName>}
Enables the listen interface restricted list for HTTP and HTTPS.
The no form of the command disables the HTTP server listen ability.
Syntax Description
enable
Enable HTTP access to the web-based management console
interface
Adds interface to Web server access restriction list (i.e. eth0, eth1)
Default
Listening is enabled
All interfaces are permitted
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show web
Notes
If enabled, and if at least one of the interfaces listed is eligible to be a listen interface, then HTTP/HTTPS requests will only be accepted on those interfaces. Otherwise, HTTP/HTTPS requests are accepted on any interface.
web https {certificate {default-cert | name <name> | regenerate} | enable | ssl}
no web https {certificate | enable | ssl}
Configure HTTPS access to the web-based management console.
The no form of the command disables the HTTPS server listen ability.
Syntax Description
certificate
Configure the certificate to use for HTTPS connections
enable
Enable HTTPS access o the web-based management console
ssl
Configure SSL/TLS settings for HTTPS
Default
HTTPS is enabled
Default port is 443
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show web
web enable
Notes
web session {renewal <minutes> | timeout <minutes>}
no web session {renewal | timeout}
Configures session settings.
The no form of the command resets session settings to default.
Syntax Description
renewal
Configures time before expiration to renew a session
timeout
Configures time after which a session expires
Default
timeout – 2.5 hours
renewal – 30 min
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show web
Notes
web proxy auth {authtype <type>| basic [password <password> | username <username>]}
no web proxy auth {authtype | basic {password | username }
Configures authentication settings for web proxy authentication.
The no form of the command resets the attributes to their default values.
Syntax Description
type
Configures the type of authentication to use with web proxy. Possible values:
basic
Configures HTTP basic authentication settings for proxy
password
A password used for HTTP basic authentication with the web proxy
username
A username used for HTTP basic authentication with the web proxy
Default
Web proxy is disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show web
web proxy host
Notes
web proxy host <ip-address> [port <port-number>]
no web proxy
Adds and enables a proxy to be used for any HTTP or FTP downloads.
The no form of the command disables the web proxy.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IPv4 address
port
Sets the web proxy default port
Default
1080
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show web
web proxy auth
Notes
show web
Displays the web configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes