cli session

cli default {auto-logout <minutes> | paging enable | prefix-modes {enable | show-config} | progress enable | prompt {confirm-reload | confirm-reset | confirm-unsaved | empty-password} no cli default {auto-logout | paging enable | prefix-modes {enable | show-config} | progress enable prompt {confirm-reload | confirm-reset | confirm-unsaved | empty-password} Configures default CLI options for all future sessions. The no form of the command deletes or disables the default CLI options.

Syntax Description minutes Configures keyboard inactivity timeout for automatic logout. Range: 0-35791. Setting the value to 0 or using the no form of the command disables the auto-logout.

paging enable Enables text viewing one screen at a time

prefix-modes {enable | show-config} Configures the prefix modes feature of CLI. "prefix-modes enable" enables prefix modes for current and all future sessions

"prefix-modes show-config" uses prefix modes in “show configuration” output for current and all future sessions

progress enable Enables progress updates

prompt confirm-reload Prompts for confirmation before rebooting

prompt confirm-reset Prompts for confirmation before resetting to factory state

prompt confirm-unsaved Confirms whether or not to save unsaved changes before rebooting

prompt empty-password Prompts for a password if none is specified in a pseudo-URL for SCP

Default N/A

Configuration Mode config

History 1.5

Example Copy Copied! ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # cli default prefix-modes enable

