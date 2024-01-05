On This Page
|
configuration audit max-changes <number>
Chooses settings related to configuration change auditing.
|
Syntax Description
|
max-changes
|
Set maximum number of audit messages to log per change
|
Default
|
1000
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration
|
Notes
|
configuration copy <source-name> <dest-name>
Copies a configuration file.
|
Syntax Description
|
source-name
|
Name of source file
|
dest-name
|
Name of destination file. If the file of specified filename does not exist a new file will be created with said filename.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
|
configuration delete <filename>
Deletes a configuration file.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
Name of file to delete
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration
|
Notes
|
|
configuration fetch <URL or scp or sftp://username:password@hostname[:port]/path/filename> [<name>]
Downloads a configuration file from a remote host.
|
Syntax Description
|
name
|
Configuration filename
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
configuration switch-to
|
Notes
|
|
configuration jump-start
Runs the initial-configuration wizard.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
|
configuration merge <filename>
Merges the “shared configuration” from one configuration file into the running configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
Name of file from which to merge settings
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
|
configuration move <source-name> <dest-name>
Moves a configuration file.
|
Syntax Description
|
source-name
|
Old name of file to move
|
dest-name
|
New name for moved file
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration
|
Notes
|
|
configuration new <filename> [factory [keep-basic] [keep-connect]]
Creates a new configuration file under the specified name. The parameters specify what configuration, if any, to carry forward from the current running configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
Names for new configuration file
|
factory
|
Creates new file with only factory defaults
|
keep-basic
|
Keeps licenses and host keys
|
keep-connect
|
Keeps configuration necessary for connectivity (interfaces, routes, and ARP)
|
Default
|
Keeps licenses and host keys
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration
|
Notes
|
configuration switch-to <filename> [no-reboot]
Loads the configuration from the specified file and makes it the active configuration file.
|
Syntax Description
|
no-reboot
|
Forces configuration change without rebooting the host
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.2.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration files
|
Notes
|
|
configuration text fetch <download-URL> [apply] [discard] [fail-continue] [filename <file>] [verbose]
Downloads a text-based configuration file from a remote host.
|
Syntax Description
|
download-URL
|
Supported types are HTTP, HTPPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP
|
apply
|
Applies the configuration on the system
|
discard
|
Deletes the configuration text after applying it
|
fail-continue
|
Continues execution of the commands even if some commands fail
|
filename
|
Specifies filename for saving downloaded text file
|
verbose
|
Displays all commands being executed and their output, instead of just those that get errors
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration files
|
Notes
|
configuration text file <filename> {apply [fail-continue] [verbose] | delete | rename <filename> | upload < URL>}
Performs operations on text-based configuration files.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
Specifies the filename
|
apply
|
Applies the configuration on the system
|
fail-continue
|
Continues execution of the commands even if some commands fail
|
verbose
|
Displays all commands being executed and their output, instead of just those that get errors
|
delete
|
Deletes the file
|
rename
|
Renames the file
|
upload
|
Supported types are HTTP, HTPPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration files
|
Notes
|
configuration text generate {active {running | saved} | file <filename> } {save <filename> | upload <URL>}
Generates a new text-based configuration file from this system's configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
active
|
Generates from currently active configuration
|
running
|
Uses running configuration
|
saved
|
Uses saved configuration
|
file
|
Generates from inactive saved configuration
|
save
|
Saves new file to local persistent storage
|
upload
|
Supported types are HTTP, HTPPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration files
|
Notes
|
configuration upload {active | <name>} <URL>
Uploads a configuration file to a remote host.
|
Syntax Description
|
active
|
Upload the active configuration file
|
URL
|
Supported types are HTTP, HTPPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration files
|
Notes
|
Configuration filename cannot be "active"
|
configuration write [local | to <filename> [no-switch]]
Saves the running configuration to the active configuration file.
|
Syntax Description
|
local
|
Saves the running configuration locally (same as "write memory local").
|
to <filename>
|
Saves the running configuration to a new file under a different name and makes it the active file.
|
no-switch
|
Saves the running configuration to this file but keep the current one active.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.2.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
write
|
Notes
|
write {memory [local] | terminal}
Saves or displays the running configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
memory
|
Saves running configuration to the active configuration file. It is the same as "configuration write".
|
local
|
Saves the running configuration only on the local node. It is the same as "configuration write local".
|
terminal
|
Displays commands to recreate current running configuration. It is the same as "show running-config".
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show running-config
configuration write
|
Notes
|
show configuration [audit | | files [<filename>] | full | running [full] | text files]
Displays a list of CLI commands that will bring the state of a fresh system up to match the current persistent state of this system.
|
Syntax Description
|
audit
|
Displays settings for configuration change auditing
|
files
|
Displays a list of configuration files in persistent storage if no filename is specified. If a filename is specified, it displays the commands to recreate the configuration in that file. In the latter case, only non-default commands are shown, as for the normal “show configuration” command.
|
full
|
Does not exclude commands that set default values
|
running
|
Displays commands to recreate current running configuration. Same as “show configuration” except that it applies to the currently running configuration, rather than the current persisted configuration.
|
text files
|
Displays names of available text-based configuration files
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
configuration audit
configuration delete
configuration move
configuration new
|
Notes
|
show running-config [full]
Displays commands to recreate current running configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
full
|
Does not exclude commands that set default values
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration running
|
Notes
|
Same as "show configuration running" except that it applies to the currently running configuration rather than the current persisted configuration.