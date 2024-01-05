NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.14.2
Configuration File

configuration audit

configuration audit max-changes <number>

Chooses settings related to configuration change auditing.

Syntax Description

max-changes

Set maximum number of audit messages to log per change

Default

1000

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # configuration audit max-changes 100

Related Commands

show configuration

Notes

configuration copy

configuration copy <source-name> <dest-name>

Copies a configuration file.

Syntax Description

source-name

Name of source file

dest-name

Name of destination file. If the file of specified filename does not exist a new file will be created with said filename.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # configuration copy initial.bak example

Related Commands

Notes

  • This command does not affect the current running configuration

  • The active configuration file may not be the target of a copy. However, it may be the source of a copy in which case the original remains active.

configuration delete

configuration delete <filename>

Deletes a configuration file.

Syntax Description

filename

Name of file to delete

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show configuration files
example       initial       initial.bak   initial.prev
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # configuration delete example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show configuration files
initial       initial.bak   initial.prev

Related Commands

show configuration

Notes

  • This command does not affect the current running configuration

  • The active configuration file may not be deleted

configuration fetch

configuration fetch <URL or scp or sftp://username:password@hostname[:port]/path/filename> [<name>]

Downloads a configuration file from a remote host.

Syntax Description

name

Configuration filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # configuration fetch scp://root:password@192.168.10.125/tmp/conf1

Related Commands

configuration switch-to

Notes

  • The downloaded file should not override the active configuration file, using the <name> parameter

  • If no name is specified for a configuration fetch, it is given the same name as it had on the server

  • No configuration file may have the name "active"

configuration jump-start

configuration jump-start

Runs the initial-configuration wizard.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # configuration jump-start
Mellanox UFM appliance configuration wizard
 
Step 1: Hostname? [ufm-appliance-8990b8]
Step 2: Use DHCP on eth0 interface? [yes]
Step 3: Enable IPv6? [yes]
Step 4: Enable IPv6 autoconfig (SLAAC) on eth0 interface? [no]
Step 5: Enable DHCPv6 on eth0 interface? [yes]
Step 6: Admin password (Enter to leave unchanged)?
Step 7: bond0 IPv4 address and masklen? [192.168.1.234/24]
 
You have entered the following information:
 
   1. Hostname: ufm-appliance-8990b8
   2. Use DHCP on eth0 interface: yes
   3. Enable IPv6: yes
   4. Enable IPv6 autoconfig (SLAAC) on eth0 interface: yes
   5. Enable DHCPv6 on eth0 interface? yes
   6. Admin password (Enter to leave unchanged): (unchanged)
   7. bond0 IP address and masklen: 192.168.1.234/24
 
To change an answer, enter the step number to return to.
Otherwise hit <enter> to save changes and exit.
 
Choice:
 
Configuration changes saved.
 
UFM is configured as an external SM.

Related Commands

Notes

  • The wizard is automatically invoked whenever the CLI is launched when the active configuration file is fresh (i.e. not modified from its initial contents)

  • This command invokes the wizard on demand

configuration merge

configuration merge <filename>

Merges the “shared configuration” from one configuration file into the running configuration.

Syntax Description

filename

Name of file from which to merge settings

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # configuration merge new-config-file

Related Commands

Notes

  • No configuration files are modified during this process

  • The configuration name must be a non-active configuration file

configuration move

configuration move <source-name> <dest-name>

Moves a configuration file.

Syntax Description

source-name

Old name of file to move

dest-name

New name for moved file

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show configuration files
example1      initial       initial.bak   initial.prev
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # configuration move example1 example2
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show configuration files
example2      initial       initial.bak   initial.prev

Related Commands

show configuration

Notes

  • This command does not affect the current running configuration

  • The active configuration file may not be the target of a move

configuration new

configuration new <filename> [factory [keep-basic] [keep-connect]]

Creates a new configuration file under the specified name. The parameters specify what configuration, if any, to carry forward from the current running configuration.

Syntax Description

filename

Names for new configuration file

factory

Creates new file with only factory defaults

keep-basic

Keeps licenses and host keys

keep-connect

Keeps configuration necessary for connectivity (interfaces, routes, and ARP)

Default

Keeps licenses and host keys

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show configuration files
initial       initial.bak   initial.prev
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # configuration new example2
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show configuration files
example2      initial       initial.bak   initial.prev

Related Commands

show configuration

Notes

configuration switch-to

configuration switch-to <filename> [no-reboot]

Loads the configuration from the specified file and makes it the active configuration file.

Syntax Description

no-reboot

Forces configuration change without rebooting the host

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.2.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show configuration files
initial (active)
newcon
initial.prev
initial.bak
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # configuration switch-to newcon
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show configuration files
initial
newcon (active)
initial.prev
initial.bak

Related Commands

show configuration files

Notes

  • The current running configuration is lost and not automatically saved to the previous active configuration file.

  • When running the command without the "no-reboot" parameter, the user is prompted to OK a reboot. If the answer is "yes", the configuration is replaced and the host is rebooted immediately.

configuration text fetch

configuration text fetch <download-URL> [apply] [discard] [fail-continue] [filename <file>] [verbose]

Downloads a text-based configuration file from a remote host.

Syntax Description

download-URL

Supported types are HTTP, HTPPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP

Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

apply

Applies the configuration on the system

discard

Deletes the configuration text after applying it

fail-continue

Continues execution of the commands even if some commands fail

filename

Specifies filename for saving downloaded text file

verbose

Displays all commands being executed and their output, instead of just those that get errors

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # configuration text fetch example@host.com

Related Commands

show configuration files

Notes

configuration text file

configuration text file <filename> {apply [fail-continue] [verbose] | delete | rename <filename> | upload < URL>}

Performs operations on text-based configuration files.

Syntax Description

filename

Specifies the filename

apply

Applies the configuration on the system

fail-continue

Continues execution of the commands even if some commands fail

verbose

Displays all commands being executed and their output, instead of just those that get errors

delete

Deletes the file

rename

Renames the file

upload

Supported types are HTTP, HTPPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP

Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # configuration text file my-config-file delete

Related Commands

show configuration files

Notes

configuration text generate

configuration text generate {active {running | saved} | file <filename> } {save <filename> | upload <URL>}

Generates a new text-based configuration file from this system's configuration.

Syntax Description

active

Generates from currently active configuration

running

Uses running configuration

saved

Uses saved configuration

file

Generates from inactive saved configuration

save

Saves new file to local persistent storage

upload

Supported types are HTTP, HTPPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP

Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # configuration text generate file initial.prev save example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show configuration files
initial (active)
initial.prev
initial.bak
Active configuration: initial
Unsaved changes:      yes

Related Commands

show configuration files

Notes

configuration upload

configuration upload {active | <name>} <URL>

Uploads a configuration file to a remote host.

Syntax Description

active

Upload the active configuration file

URL

Supported types are HTTP, HTPPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP

Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # configuration upload active scp://root:password@192.168.10.125/tmp/conf1

Related Commands

show configuration files

Notes

Configuration filename cannot be "active"

configuration write

configuration write [local | to <filename> [no-switch]]

Saves the running configuration to the active configuration file.

Syntax Description

local

Saves the running configuration locally (same as "write memory local").

to <filename>

Saves the running configuration to a new file under a different name and makes it the active file.

no-switch

Saves the running configuration to this file but keep the current one active.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.2.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # configuration write

Related Commands

write

Notes

write

write {memory [local] | terminal}

Saves or displays the running configuration.

Syntax Description

memory

Saves running configuration to the active configuration file. It is the same as "configuration write".

local

Saves the running configuration only on the local node. It is the same as "configuration write local".

terminal

Displays commands to recreate current running configuration. It is the same as "show running-config".

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # write terminal
##
## Running database "initial"
## Generated at 20114/05/27 10:05:16 +0000
## Hostname: ufmapl
##
##
## Network interface configuration
##
interface eth0 comment ""
interface eth0 create
interface eth0 dhcp
interface eth0 display
interface eth0 duplex auto
interface eth0 mtu 1500
no interface eth0 shutdown
interface eth0 speed auto
no interface eth0 zeroconf
##
## Local user account configuration
##
username a** capability admin
no username a** disable
username a** disable password
......

Related Commands

show running-config

configuration write

Notes

show configuration

show configuration [audit | | files [<filename>] | full | running [full] | text files]

Displays a list of CLI commands that will bring the state of a fresh system up to match the current persistent state of this system.

Syntax Description

audit

Displays settings for configuration change auditing

files

Displays a list of configuration files in persistent storage if no filename is specified. If a filename is specified, it displays the commands to recreate the configuration in that file. In the latter case, only non-default commands are shown, as for the normal “show configuration” command.

full

Does not exclude commands that set default values

running

Displays commands to recreate current running configuration. Same as “show configuration” except that it applies to the currently running configuration, rather than the current persisted configuration.

text files

Displays names of available text-based configuration files

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show configuration
##
## Active saved database "newcon"
## Generated at 20114/05/25 10:18:52 +0000
## Hostname: ufmapl-3cc29c
##
##
## Network interface configuration
##
interface eth0 comment ""
interface eth0 create
interface eth0 dhcp
interface eth0 display
interface eth0 duplex auto
interface eth0 mtu 1500
no interface eth0 shutdown
interface eth0 speed auto
no interface eth0 zeroconf

Related Commands

configuration audit

configuration delete

configuration move

configuration new

Notes

show running-config

show running-config [full]

Displays commands to recreate current running configuration.

Syntax Description

full

Does not exclude commands that set default values

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show running-config
##
## Running database "initial"
## Generated at 2012/02/28 14:59:02 +0000
## Hostname: ufmapl-5ea5d8
##
 
##
## License keys
##
   license install LK2-EFM_SX-5M11-5K11-5HGL-0KAL-64QK-8C2Q-60Q3-6C1G-88A1-F5DF-
2KGK-8
   license install LK2-RESTRICTED_CMDS-88A0-RFD7-W4CF-Y
 
##
## Network interface configuration
##
   interface eth0 create
   interface eth0 comment ""
   interface eth0 dhcp
   interface eth0 display
   interface eth0 duplex auto
   interface eth0 mtu 1500
no interface eth0 shutdown
...

Related Commands

show configuration running

Notes

Same as "show configuration running" except that it applies to the currently running configuration rather than the current persisted configuration.
