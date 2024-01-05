NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.14.2
File System Commands

debug generate dump

debug generate dump

Generates a debug dump.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # debug generate dump
Generated dump sysdump-ufmapl-112104-201140526-091707.tgz

Related Commands

file debug-dump

Notes

The dump can then be manipulated using the “file debug-dump...” commands

file debug-dump

file debug-dump {delete {<filename> | latest} | email {<filename> | latest} | upload {{<filename> | latest} <URL>}}|

Manipulates debug dump files.

Syntax Description

filename

The specified file name

latest

Delete, upload, or e-mail the latest debug dump file to a remote host

URL

HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported

Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

1.8

Updated delete/email/upload syntax

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # file debug-dump email sysdump-ufmapl-112104-20114052-091707.tgz

Related Commands

Notes

file docker-label delete

file docker-label delete <filename>

Deletes a docker label archive file.

Syntax Description

filename

The specified file name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.7.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # file docker-label delete dockerfile

Related Commands

show files docker-label

Notes

file stats

file stats {delete <filename> | move {<source filename> | <destination filename>} | upload <filename> <URL>}

Manipulates statistics report files.

Syntax Description

delete

Deletes a stats report file

move

Renames a stats report file

upload

Uploads a stats report file. HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported.

Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # file stats move memory-1.csv memory-2.csv

Related Commands

show files stats

Notes

file tcpdump

file tcpdump {delete <filename> | upload <filename> <URL>}

Manipulates tcpdump output files.

Syntax Description

delete

Deletes the specified tcpdump output file

upload

Uploads the specified tcpdump output file to the specified URL. HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported.

Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # file tcmpdump delete my-tcpdump-file.txt

Related Commands

show files stats

tcpdump

Notes

show files debug-dump

show files debug-dump [<filename>]

Displays a list of debug dump files.

Syntax Description

filename

Displays a summary of the contents of a particular debug dump file

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] # show files debug-dump sysdump-r-ufm237-20210809-211426.tgz
 
==================================================
System information:
 
Hostname:      r-ufm237
Version:       ufm_appliance UFMAPL_4.6.0.6_UFM_6.7.0.8 2021-08-08 19:27:47 x86_64
Current time:  2021-08-09 21:14:26
System uptime: 0d 21h 27m 28s
 
==================================================
 
==================================================
Output of 'uname -a':
 
Linux r-ufm237 3.10.0-1127.19.1.el7MELLANOXsmp-x86_64 ufm_appliance UFMAPL_4.6.0.6_UFM_6.7.0.8 #1 2021-08-08 18:45:38  x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux
 
==================================================

Related Commands

file debug-dump

Notes

show files docker-label

show files docker-label

Displays a list of docker label archive files.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.7.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show file docker-label
ribd.config.zip

Related Commands

file docker-label delete

Notes

show files stats

show files stats <filename>

Displays a list of statistics report files.

Syntax Description

filename

Display the contents of a particular statistics report file

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show files stats
memory-201140524-111745.csv

Related Commands

file stats

Notes

show files system

show files system [detail]

Displays usage information of the file systems on the system.

Syntax Description

detail

Displays more detailed information on file-system

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show files system 
Statistics for /config filesystem:
  Space Total          182 MB
  Space Used           1 MB
  Space Free           181 MB
  Space Available      172 MB
  Space Percent Free   99%
  Inodes Percent Free  99%
 
Statistics for /var filesystem:
  Space Total          50529 MB
  Space Used           1880 MB
  Space Free           48650 MB
  Space Available      46076 MB
  Space Percent Free   96%
  Inodes Percent Free  99%
 
Statistics for /opt/ufm/history filesystem:
  Space Total          775980 MB
  Space Used           674 MB
  Space Free           775306 MB
  Space Available      735882 MB
  Space Percent Free   99%
  Inodes Percent Free  99%
 
Statistics for /opt/ufm/files filesystem:
  Space Total          50267 MB
  Space Used           107 MB
  Space Free           50160 MB
  Space Available      47600 MB
  Space Percent Free   99%
  Inodes Percent Free  99%

Related Commands

Notes

show files tcpdump

show files tcpdump

Displays a list of statistics report files.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show files stats
test
dump3

Related Commands

file tcpdump

tcpdump

Notes

reload

reload [force | halt [noconfirm] | noconfirm]

Reboots or shuts down the system.

Syntax Description

force

Forces an immediate reboot of the system even if the system is busy

halt

Shuts down the system

noconfirm

Reboots the system without asking about unsaved changes

Default

1000

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufm-apl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # reload
Configuration has been modified; save first? [yes] yes
Configuration changes saved.
...

Related Commands

reset factory

Notes

reset factory

reset factory [keep-all-config | keep-basic | only-config] [halt]

Clears the system and resets it entirely to its factory state.

Syntax Description

keep-all-cofig

Preserves all configuration files including licenses. Removes the logs, stats, images, snapshots, history,

known hosts. The user is prompted for confirmation before honoring this command, unless confirmation is disabled with the command: "no cli default prompt confirm-reset".

keep-basic

Preserves licenses in the running configuration file.

only-config

Removes configuration files only. Logs, stats, images, snapshots, history, and known hosts are preserved.

halt

The system is halted after this process completes

Default

N/A

History

4.2.0

Example
ufm-apl (config) # reset factory
Warning - confirming will cause system reboot.
Type 'YES' to confirm reset: YES
Resetting and rebooting the system -- please wait...
...

Related Commands

reload

Notes

  • Effects of parameter "keep-all-cofig": Licenses – not deleted; profile – no change; configuration – unchanged; management IP – unchanged

  • Effects of parameter "keep-basic": Licenses – not deleted; profile – reset; configuration – reset; management IP – reset

  • Confirming the command causes system reboot

reset factory keep-docker

reset factory keep-docker

Resets all host configuration except for docker configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.2.0

Example
ufm-apl (config) # reset factory keep-docker

Related Commands

reset factory

Notes

configuration new factory keep-docker

configuration new <filename> factory keep-docker

Creates new file with only factory defaults except docker current configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.2.0

Example
ufm-apl (config) # no configuration new my_file factory keep-docker

Related Commands

configuration new factory

Notes

