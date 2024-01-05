On This Page
Firmware Management
firmware install
Installs the updated HCA firmware supplied in the software image.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show firmware
Notes
Running this command requires system reboot.
show firmware
Displays the HCA firmware information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
firmware install
Notes