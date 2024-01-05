NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.14.2
General

ufm start

no ufm start

Starts UFM.

The no form of the command stops UFM.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm start

Related Commands

show ufm status

Notes

show ufm status

Displays the status of UFM. The outcome of the command varies according to the working mode.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

1.6

Updated output

1.7

Updated output

4.4.0

Updated output

4.5.0

Updated output

4.7.0

Updated output

Example
r-ufm237 [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ufm status 
UFM mode:     Management
Local -     r-ufm237 (10.209.36.86)
========================================
UFM                    Running
SM                     Running
Telemetry              Running
Health                 Running
UnhealthyPorts         Running
DailyReport            Running
SHArP                  N/A
DRBD                   Running Primary
DRBD State             ConnectionState = Connected - DiskState = UpToDate
Heartbeat              Running (Master)
HA Interface           eth0 (connected to 10.209.36.89)
Mgmt. Interface        eth0 (up)
========================================
UFM mode:     Management
Peer -     r-ufm238 (10.209.36.89)
========================================
UFM                    Stopped
SM                     Stopped
Telemetry              Stopped
Health                 Stopped
UnhealthyPorts         Stopped
DailyReport            N/A
SHArP                  N/A
DRBD                   Running Secondary
DRBD State             ConnectionState = Connected - DiskState = UpToDate
Heartbeat              Running (Slave)
HA Interface           eth0 (connected to 10.209.36.86)
Mgmt. Interface        eth0 (up)
========================================
Virtual IP -      10.209.36.199
========================================
High Availability Status: OK
========================================
r-ufm237 [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) #

Related Commands

ufm start

Notes

  • The output example above is taken from a high-availability setup

  • If working in HA mode, you will receive information on the HA status and virtual IP

  • The status for events forwarder is displayed only if the feature is enabled

The process status can be one of the below:

  • Running – the process is running

  • Stopped – the process is not running

  • N/A – the process status is not applicable (e.g. NVIDIA SHARP is disabled, status on the standby node, etc…)

ufm counters

ufm counters [ext-ports-only | interval <sec> <never> | max-files <number> | upload <filename> <upload URL>]

Configures the settings of UFM counters.

Syntax Description

ext-ports-only

Configures settings for UFM ext ports only

interval

Configures settings for UFM counters interval. The settings can be:

  • sec – number of seconds 30 - 3600

  • never – disable settings for UFM counters interval

max-files

Configures the UFM counters maximum number of files (0-72)

upload

Uploads the UFM counters file to a remote host or a USB device.

  • filename: UFM counters filename

  • Upload URL: The URL path from where the counters file can be uploaded. http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb are supported. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm counters max-files 25

Related Commands

show ufm counters

Notes

show ufm counters

Displays UFM counters settings.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ufm counters
counters interval           = never
max files                   = 5
ext ports only              = disable

Related Commands

ufm counters

Notes

