HCA Commands
|
ib hca-smp-window <value>
no ib hca-smp-window
Sets the maximum number of SMPs sent in HCA.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
value
|
Range: 0-256
|
Default
|
128
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib hca-smp-window
|
Notes
|
UFM system must be rebooted to apply the new configuration
|
ib hca-vl15-window <value>
no ib hca-vl15-window
Sets the HCA VL15 port receive buffer size.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
value
|
1,2,4,8,16,32,64,128
|
Default
|
1
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib hca-vl15-window
|
Notes
|
UFM system must be rebooted to apply the new configuration
|
ufm hca-grouping enable
no ufm hca-grouping enable
Enables HCA grouping.
The no form of the command disables HCA grouping.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.5.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm hca-grouping
|
Notes
|
To use this capability, it is recommended for users to use this command after performing software upgrade.
|
show ib hca-smp-window
Displays the configured maximum number of SMPs sent in HCA.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
4.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib hca-smp-window
|
Notes
|
The example shows an instance where the system has not been rebooted after implementing new configuration
|
show ib hca-vl15-window
Displays the configured HCA VL15 port receive buffer size.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
4.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib hca-vl15-window
|
Notes
|
The example shows an instance where the system has not been rebooted after implementing new configuration
|
show ufm hca-grouping
Displays UFM HCA grouping configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
4.5.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm hca-grouping enable
|
Notes