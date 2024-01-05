Local and Remote Logging

logging files rotation {criteria { frequency <freq> | size <size-mb>| size-pct <size-percentage>} | force | max-number <number-of-files>} Sets the rotation criteria of the logging files.

Syntax Description frequency Sets rotation criteria according to time. Possible options: Daily, Weekly, Monthly

size Sets rotation criteria according to size in megabytes. Range: 1-9999.

size-pct Sets rotation criteria according to size in percentage of the partition where the logging files are kept in. The percentage given is truncated to three decimal points (thousandths of a percent).

force Forces an immediate rotation of the log files. This does not affect the schedule of auto-rotation if it was done based on time: the next automatic rotation will still occur at the same time for which it was previously scheduled. Naturally, if the auto-rotation was based on size, this will delay it somewhat as it reduces the size of the active log file to zero.

max-number The number of log files will be kept. If the number of log files ever exceeds this number (either at rotation time, or when this setting is lowered), the system will delete as many files as necessary to bring it down to this number, starting with the oldest.

Default 10 files are kept by default with rotation criteria of 5% of the log partition size

Configuration Mode config

History 1.5

Example Copy Copied! ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # logging files rotation criteria size-pct 6

