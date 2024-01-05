NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.14.2
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.14.2  SAETM

On This Page

SAETM

ib sm sa-enhanced-trust-model

ib sm sa-enhanced-trust-model

no ib sm sa-enhanced-trust-model

Enables the SA Enhanced Trust Model (SAETM).

The no form of the command disables the SAETM.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib sm sa-enhanced-trust-model

Related Commands

show ib sm sa-enhanced-trust-model

Notes

ib sm sa-etm-max-num-event-subs

ib sm sa-etm-max-num-event-subs <event-subscriptions>

no ib sm sa-etm-max-num-event-subs

Sets the SAETM maximum number of event subscriptions.

The no form of the command resets to the default value.

Syntax Description

event-subscriptions

SAETM maximum number of event subscriptions.

Range: 1-4294967295; 0=unlimited.

Default

32

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib sm sa-etm-max-num-event-subs 64

Related Commands

show ib sm sa-etm-max-num-event-subs

Notes

ib sm sa-etm-max-num-mcast-groups

ib sm sa-etm-max-num-mcast-groups <multicast-groups>

no ib sm sa-etm-max-num-mcast-groups

Sets the SAETM maximum number of multicast groups.

The no form of the command resets to the default value.

Syntax Description

multicast-groups

SAETM maximum number of multicast groups.

Range: 1-4294967295; 0=unlimited.

Default

128

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib sm sa-etm-max-num-mcast-groups 256

Related Commands

show ib sm sa-etm-max-num-mcast-groups

Notes

ib sm sa-etm-max-num-services

ib sm sa-etm-max-num-services <number-of-services>

no ib sm sa-etm-max-num-services

Sets the SAETM maximum number of services.

The no form of the command resets to the default value.

Syntax Description

number-of-services

SAETM maximum number of services

Range: 1-4294967295; 0=unlimited.

Default

32

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib sm sa-etm-max-num-services 64

Related Commands

show ib sm sa-etm-max-num-services

Notes

show ib sm sa-enhanced-trust-model

show ib sm sa-enhanced-trust-model

Displays the SA enhanced trust model (SAETM) state.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.6

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ib sm sa-enhanced-trust-model
disable

Related Commands

ib sm sa-enhanced-trust-model

Notes

show ib sm sa-etm-max-num-event-subs

show ib sm sa-etm-max-num-event-subs

Displays the SAETM maximum number of event subscriptions.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.6

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ib sm sa-etm-max-num-event-subs 
32

Related Commands

ib sm sa-etm-max-num-event-subs

Notes

show ib sm sa-etm-max-num-mcast-groups

show ib sm sa-etm-max-num-mcast-groups

Displays the SAETM maximum number of multicast groups.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.6

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ib sm sa-etm-max-num-mcast-groups 
128

Related Commands

ib sm sa-etm-max-num-mcast-groups

Notes

show ib sm sa-etm-max-num-services

show ib sm sa-etm-max-num-services

Displays the SAETM maximum number of services.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.6

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ib sm sa-etm-max-num-services
32

Related Commands

ib sm sa-etm-max-num-services

Notes

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 5, 2024
content here