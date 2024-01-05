On This Page
Security
|
ip filter enable
no ip filter enable
Enables IP filtering.
The no form of the command disables IP filtering.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ip filter
|
Notes
|
ip filter chain [FORWARD <clear> <policy> <rule> | INPUT <clear> <policy> <rule> | OUTPUT <clear> <policy> <rule>]
no ip filter chain
Sets the policy, as a default target, for a specified chain.
The no form of the command resets the policy to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
clear
|
Delete all rules from this chain
|
policy
|
Specify default policy for this chain
|
rule
|
Add or modify an IP filtering rule
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ip filter
|
Notes
|
show ip filter [all | configured]
Displays IP filtering configuration or status.
|
Syntax Description
|
all
|
Displays IP filtering state (including unconfigured rules)
|
configured
|
Displays IP filtering configuration
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ip filter chain
ip filter enable
|
Notes