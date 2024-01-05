NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.14.2
SNMP

The commands in this section are used to manage the SNMP server. UFM SNMP settings must be modified in the configuration file using the "ufm configuration export/import" commands.

snmp-server community

snmp-server community <community> [ ro | rw]

no snmp-server community <community>

Sets a community name for either read-only or read-write SNMP requests.

The no form of the command sets the community string to default.

Syntax Description

community

Community name

ro

Sets the read-only community string

rw

Sets the read-write community string

Default

Read-only community: "public"

Read-write community: ""

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
switch[ mgmt-sa ] (config) # snmp-server community private rw

Notes

  • If neither the "ro" or the "rw" parameters are specified, the read-only community is set as the default community

  • If the read-only community is specified, only queries can be performed

  • If the read-write community is specified, both queries and sets can be performed

snmp-server contact

snmp-server contact <contact-name>

no snmp-server contact

Sets a value for the sysContact variable in MIB-II.

The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.

Syntax Description

contact-name

Contact name

Default

""

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # snmp-server contact my-name

Notes

snmp-server listen

snmp-server listen {enable | interface <ifName>}

no snmp-server listen {enable | interface <ifName>}

Configures SNMP server interface access restrictions.

The no form of the command disables the listen interface restricted list for SNMP server.

Syntax Description

enable

Enables SNMP interface restrictions on access to this system

interface

Adds an interface to the "listen" list for SNMP server. For example: "eth0", "eth1".

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # snmp listen enable

Notes

If enabled, and if at least one of the interfaces listed is eligible to be a listen interface, then SNMP requests will only be accepted on those interfaces. Otherwise, SNMP requests are accepted on any interface.

snmp-server location

snmp-server location <system-location>

no snmp-server location

Sets a value for the sysLocation variable in MIB-II.

The no form of the command clears the contents of the sysLocation variable.

Syntax Description

system-location

string

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # snmp-server location lab

Notes

snmp-server port

snmp-server port <port>

no snmp-server port

Sets the UDP listening port for the SNMP agent.

The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

161

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # snmp-server port 1000

Notes

snmp-server traps

snmp-server traps {community <community> | event <event name> | port <port> | send-test}

no snmp-server traps {community | event <event name> | port}

Configures hosts to which to send SNMP traps.

The no form of the commands removes a host from which SNMP traps should be sent.

Syntax Description

community

Sets the default community for traps sent to hosts which do not have a custom community string set

event

Specifies which events will be sent as traps

port

Sets the default port to which traps are sent

send-test

Sends a test trap

Default

Community: public

All traps are enabled

Port: 162

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # snmp-server community public

Notes

  • This setting is only meaningful if traps are enabled, though the list of hosts may still be edited if traps are disabled

  • Refer to Mellanox MIB file for the list of supported traps

snmp-server user

snmp-server user {admin | <username>} v3 {[encrypted] auth <hash-type> <password> [priv <privacy-type> [<password>]] | capability <cap> | enable <sets> | prompt auth <hash-type> [priv <privacy-type>]}

no snmp-server user {admin | <username>} v3 {[encrypted] auth <hash-type> <password> [priv <privacy-type> [<password>]] | capability <cap> | enable <sets> | prompt auth <hash-type> [priv <privacy-type>]}

Specifies an existing username, or a new one to be added.

The no form of the command disables access via SNMP v3 for the specified user.

Syntax Description

v3

Configures SNMPv3 users

auth

Configures SNMPv3 security parameters, specifying passwords in plaintext on the command line. Note that passwords are always stored encrypted.

capability

Sets capability level for SET requests

enable

Enables SNMPv3 access for this user

encrypted

Configures SNMPv3 security parameters, specifying passwords in encrypted form

prompt

Configures SNMPv3 security parameters, specifying passwords securely in follow-up prompts, rather than on the command line

Default

No SNMPv3 users defined

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # snmp-server user admin v3 enable

Notes

show snmp

show snmp [engineID | events | user]

Displays SNMP-server configuration and status.

Syntax Description

engineID

SNMP Engine ID

events

SNMP events

user

SNMP users

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show snmp
 
SNMP enabled   : yes
SNMP port      : 161
System contact : www.mellanox.com
System location:
 
Read-only community:
  public
Read-write community:
  private
 
Interface listen enabled: yes
 
Listen Interfaces:
  No Listen Interfaces.

Notes

