NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.14.2
UFM Process Commands

ufm process health start

ufm process health start

ufm process health restart

no ufm process health start

Starts/restarts the UFM health process.

The no form of the command stops the UFM health process.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm process health start

Related Commands

show ufm status

Notes

ufm process model start

ufm process model start

ufm process model restart

no ufm process model start

Starts/restarts the UFM ModelMain process.

The no form of the command stops the UFM ModelMain process.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm process model start

Related Commands

show ufm status

Notes

When stopping the UFM ModelMain process, the UFM health is also stopped in order not to start the UFM ModelMain process.

ufm process telemetry start

ufm process telemetry start

ufm process telemetry restart

no ufm process telemetry start

Starts/restarts UFM telemetry process.

The no form of the command stops UFM telemetry process.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.10.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm process telemetry start

Related Commands

show ufm status

Notes

When stopping the UFM telemetry process, the UFM health is also stopped in order not to start the UFM telemetry process.

ufm process sharp start

ufm process sharp start

ufm process sharp restart

no ufm process sharp start

Starts/restarts the NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager process.

The no form of the command stops the NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager process.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.10.0

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ufm process sharp start

Related Commands

show ufm status

Notes

When stopping the SHARP AM process, the UFM health is also stopped in order not to start

the SHARP AM process.
