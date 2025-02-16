NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.15.0-5
Advanced Subnet Manager Configuration

Note

The UFM must be restarted for this configuration to take effect.

ib sm <hm-action>

ib sm <hm-action> <value>

Enables unhealthy ports configuration.

The value parameter can be set to report, ignore or isolate the action.

Syntax Description

hm-ca-flapping-action

Unhealthy Ports flapping condition options. Default: report.

hm-ca-illegal-action

Unhealthy ports illegal condition options. Default: report.

hm-ca-manual-action

Unhealthy ports manual condition options. Default: report.

hm-ca-noisy-action

Unhealthy Ports Noisy condition options. Default: report.

hm-ca-reboot-action

CA/RTR unhealthy Ports Reboot condition options. Default: report.

hm-ca-seterr-action

Unhealthy Ports SetErr condition options. Default: ignore.

hm-ca-unresponsive-action

CA/RTR Unresponsive Action. Default: report.

hm-sw-flapping-action

Switch flapping action. Default: report.

hm-sw-illegal-action

Switch illegal action. Default: report.

hm-sw-manual-action

Switch manual action. Default: no_discover.

hm-sw-noisy-action

Switch noisy action. Default: report.

hm-sw-reboot-action

Switch unhealthy Ports Reboot condition options. Default: report.

hm-sw-seterr-action

Switch seterr action. Default: ignore.

hm-sw-unresponsive-action

Switch unresponsive action. Default: report.

Default

See Syntax Description

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.7

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ib sm hm-ca-flapping-action ignore

Related Commands

show ib sm hm-unhealthy-ports

Notes

ib sm <hm-num>

ib sm <hm-num> <value>

Enables unhealthy ports configuration.

The options are report, ignore or isolate the action.

Syntax Description

hm-num-flapping-sweeps

The number of sweeps in which the link was flapping. Default: 5.

hm-num-flapping-sweeps-window

The number of sweeps of which any port exceeding hm_num_flapping_sweeps is declared unhealthy. Default: 10.

hm-num-illegal

Number of illegal SMPs a port may return to be declared unhealthy. Default: 1.

hm-num-no-resp-sweeps

The number of sweeps that had that port unresponsive. Default: 5.

hm-num-no-resp-sweeps-window

The number of sweeps of which any port exceeding. Default: 7.

hm-num-reboots

Number of reboots in period to declare a node as unhealthy. Default: 10.

hm-num-set-err-sweeps

The number of sweeps that had that port report back an error for a Set. Default: 5.

hm-num-set-err-sweeps-window

The number of sweeps of which any port exceeding hm_num_set_err_sweeps is declared unhealthy. Default: 7.

hm-num-traps

Number of traps received in period to declare the port as unhealthy. Default: 250.

hm-num-traps-period

The period for counting number of received traps in seconds. Default: 60.

Default

See Syntax Description

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.7

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ib sm hm-num-flapping-action 5

Related Commands

show ib sm hm-unhealthy-ports

Notes

ib sm hm-reboots-period

ib sm hm-reboots-period <time>

Number of reboots in period to declare a node as unhealthy.

Syntax Description

time

Range: 60-86400 seconds

Default

900

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.7

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ib sm hm-reboots-period 60

Related Commands

show ib sm hm-unhealthy-ports

Notes

ib sm hm-unhealthy-ports-checks enable

ib sm hm-unhealthy-ports-checks enable

Enables unhealthy ports configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.7

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ib sm hm-unhealthy-ports-checks enable

Related Commands

show ib sm hm-unhealthy-ports

Notes

show ib sm hm-unhealthy-ports

show ib sm hm-unhealthy-ports

Displays unhealthy ports configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.7

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ib sm hm-unhealthy-ports
hm_unhealthy_ports_checks       enable
hm_ca_reboot_action             report
hm_sw_reboot_action             report
hm_num_reboots                  10
hm_reboots_period_secs          900
hm_ca_unresponsive_action       report
hm_sw_unresponsive_action       report
hm_num_no_resp_sweeps           5
hm_num_no_resp_sweeps_window    7
hm_ca_noisy_action              report
hm_sw_noisy_action              report
hm_num_traps                    250
hm_num_traps_period_secs        60
hm_ca_seterr_action             ignore
hm_sw_seterr_action             ignore
hm_num_set_err_sweeps           5
hm_num_set_err_sweeps_window    7
hm_ca_flapping_action           report
hm_sw_flapping_action           report
hm_num_flapping_sweeps          5
hm_num_flapping_sweeps_window   10
hm_ca_illegal_action            report
hm_sw_illegal_action            report
hm_num_illegal                  1
hm_ca_manual_action             report

Related Commands

Notes

ib sm opensm-health-policy-merge

ib sm opensm-health-policy-merge

Merges the opensm-health-policy.conf.user_ext. To use after importing the specific file or importing all configuration files.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.7

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib sm opensm-health-policy-merge

Related Commands

Notes

SM must be running for this command to work.

ib sm reassign-lids

ib sm reassign-lids

no ib sm reassign-lids

Enables SM ability to reassign active LIDs.

The no form of the command disables SM ability to reassign LIDs

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.6.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib sm reassign-lids

Related Commands

show ib sm reassign-lids

Notes

show ib sm reassign-lids

show ib sm reassign-lids

Displays SM LID reassignment policy.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

4.6.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) #  show ib sm reassign-lids 
disable

Related Commands

Notes
