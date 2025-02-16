On This Page
Advanced Subnet Manager Configuration
The UFM must be restarted for this configuration to take effect.
ib sm <hm-action> <value>
Enables unhealthy ports configuration.
The value parameter can be set to report, ignore or isolate the action.
Syntax Description
hm-ca-flapping-action
Unhealthy Ports flapping condition options. Default: report.
hm-ca-illegal-action
Unhealthy ports illegal condition options. Default: report.
hm-ca-manual-action
Unhealthy ports manual condition options. Default: report.
hm-ca-noisy-action
Unhealthy Ports Noisy condition options. Default: report.
hm-ca-reboot-action
CA/RTR unhealthy Ports Reboot condition options. Default: report.
hm-ca-seterr-action
Unhealthy Ports SetErr condition options. Default: ignore.
hm-ca-unresponsive-action
CA/RTR Unresponsive Action. Default: report.
hm-sw-flapping-action
Switch flapping action. Default: report.
hm-sw-illegal-action
Switch illegal action. Default: report.
hm-sw-manual-action
Switch manual action. Default: no_discover.
hm-sw-noisy-action
Switch noisy action. Default: report.
hm-sw-reboot-action
Switch unhealthy Ports Reboot condition options. Default: report.
hm-sw-seterr-action
Switch seterr action. Default: ignore.
hm-sw-unresponsive-action
Switch unresponsive action. Default: report.
Default
See Syntax Description
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.7
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm hm-unhealthy-ports
Notes
ib sm <hm-num> <value>
Enables unhealthy ports configuration.
The options are report, ignore or isolate the action.
Syntax Description
hm-num-flapping-sweeps
The number of sweeps in which the link was flapping. Default: 5.
hm-num-flapping-sweeps-window
The number of sweeps of which any port exceeding hm_num_flapping_sweeps is declared unhealthy. Default: 10.
hm-num-illegal
Number of illegal SMPs a port may return to be declared unhealthy. Default: 1.
hm-num-no-resp-sweeps
The number of sweeps that had that port unresponsive. Default: 5.
hm-num-no-resp-sweeps-window
The number of sweeps of which any port exceeding. Default: 7.
hm-num-reboots
Number of reboots in period to declare a node as unhealthy. Default: 10.
hm-num-set-err-sweeps
The number of sweeps that had that port report back an error for a Set. Default: 5.
hm-num-set-err-sweeps-window
The number of sweeps of which any port exceeding hm_num_set_err_sweeps is declared unhealthy. Default: 7.
hm-num-traps
Number of traps received in period to declare the port as unhealthy. Default: 250.
hm-num-traps-period
The period for counting number of received traps in seconds. Default: 60.
Default
See Syntax Description
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.7
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm hm-unhealthy-ports
Notes
ib sm hm-reboots-period <time>
Number of reboots in period to declare a node as unhealthy.
Syntax Description
time
Range: 60-86400 seconds
Default
900
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.7
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm hm-unhealthy-ports
Notes
ib sm hm-unhealthy-ports-checks enable
Enables unhealthy ports configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.7
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm hm-unhealthy-ports
Notes
show ib sm hm-unhealthy-ports
Displays unhealthy ports configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.7
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ib sm opensm-health-policy-merge
Merges the opensm-health-policy.conf.user_ext. To use after importing the specific file or importing all configuration files.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.7
Example
Related Commands
Notes
SM must be running for this command to work.
ib sm reassign-lids
no ib sm reassign-lids
Enables SM ability to reassign active LIDs.
The no form of the command disables SM ability to reassign LIDs
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.6.0
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm reassign-lids
Notes
show ib sm reassign-lids
Displays SM LID reassignment policy.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
4.6.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes