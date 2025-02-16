On This Page
show version
show inventory
show chassis health
show memory
show chassis input power
chassis altitude
chassis remote-management dhcp
chassis remote-management ip
chassis remote-management ipv6
chassis remote-management username
show chassis firmware
show chassis remote-management
show chassis altitude
show chassis raid
show chassis raid rebuild-status
Chassis Management
show version [concise]
Displays version information for the currently running system image.
concise
Fits output onto one line
Default
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
show inventory
Displays system inventory.
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
1.5
4.3.0
Updated output
show chassis health
Displays chassis health status.
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
1.6
show memory
Displays memory status.
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
1.5
show chassis input power
Displays chassis input power information.
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
1.6
chassis altitude <elevation>
Updates the chassis altitude.
elevation
Possible chassis altitude values are:
Configuration Mode
config
1.5
chassis remote-management dhcp
Updates chassis remote-management interface to DHCP
Configuration Mode
config
1.5
chassis remote-management ip {address <ip> <netmask> | default-gateway <ipv4-address>}
Updates chassis remote-management IP address.
address
Configures IP address and netmask for remote-management
default-gateway
Configures a default route for chassis remote management
Configuration Mode
config
1.5
4.5.0
Added "default-gateway" parameter
chassis remote-management ipv6 [enable | dhcp | autoconfig | address <ipv6-address> <prefix len 0-128> | default-gateway <ipv6-address>]
Updates IPv6 support for chassis remote management.
enable
Enables IPv6 support for chassis remote management interface
dhcp
Sets the chassis remote management interface from which non-interface-specific (resolver) configuration is accepted via DHCPv6
autoconfig
Enables IPv6 stateless address auto configuration (SLAAC) for the chassis remote management interface
address
Configures a static IPv6 address and prefix length
default-gateway
Sets a static default gateway for the chassis remote management interface
Configuration Mode
config
4.1.0
show chassis remote-management ip
chassis remote-management username <username> <password>
Configures the remote-management username and password.
Configuration Mode
config
1.5
show chassis firmware
Displays the BIOS package information.
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
1.5
show chassis remote-management {ip | username}
Shows the remote management IP address and username.
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
1.5
chassis remote-management
show chassis altitude
Displays chassis altitude setup.
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
1.5
chassis altitude
show chassis raid
Displays the status of the RAID configuration.
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
1.5
4.3
Updated output
show chassis raid rebuild-status [drive1 | drive2]
Displays the status of “rebuilding” process for the selected drive.
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
1.5
4.3
Updated “HDD” to “drive”
