CLI Session
This chapter displays all the relevant commands used to manage CLI session terminal.
cli clear-history
Clears the command history of the current user.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
cli default {auto-logout <minutes> | paging enable | prefix-modes {enable | show-config} | progress enable | prompt {confirm-reload | confirm-reset | confirm-unsaved | empty-password}
no cli default {auto-logout | paging enable | prefix-modes {enable | show-config} | progress enable prompt {confirm-reload | confirm-reset | confirm-unsaved | empty-password}
Configures default CLI options for all future sessions.
The no form of the command deletes or disables the default CLI options.
Syntax Description
minutes
Configures keyboard inactivity timeout for automatic logout. Range: 0-35791. Setting the value to 0 or using the no form of the command disables the auto-logout.
paging enable
Enables text viewing one screen at a time
prefix-modes {enable | show-config}
Configures the prefix modes feature of CLI.
progress enable
Enables progress updates
prompt confirm-reload
Prompts for confirmation before rebooting
prompt confirm-reset
Prompts for confirmation before resetting to factory state
prompt confirm-unsaved
Confirms whether or not to save unsaved changes before rebooting
prompt empty-password
Prompts for a password if none is specified in a pseudo-URL for SCP
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show cli
Notes
cli session {auto-logout <minutes> | paging enable | prefix-modes {enable | show-config} | progress enable | terminal {length <size> | resize | type <terminal-type> | width} | x-display full <display>}
no cli session {auto-logout | paging enable | prefix-modes {enable | show-config} | progress enable | terminal type | x-display}
Configures default CLI options for all future sessions.
The no form of the command deletes or disables the CLI sessions.
Syntax Description
minutes
Configures keyboard inactivity timeout for automatic logout. Range: 0-35791. Setting the value to 0 or using the no form of the command disables the auto logout.
paging enable
Enables text viewing one screen at a time
prefix-modes enable | show-config
Configures the prefix modes feature of CLI.
“prefix-modes enable” enables prefix modes for current and all future sessions
“prefix-modes show-config” uses prefix modes in “show configuration” output for current and all future sessions
progress enable
Enables progress updates
terminal length
Sets the number of lines for the current terminal. Range: 5-999.
terminal resize
Resizes the CLI terminal settings (to match the actual terminal window)
terminal-type
Sets the terminal type. Valid options: ansi, console, dumb, linux, unknown, vt52, vt100, vt102, vt220, vt320, xterm.
terminal width
Sets the width of the terminal in characters. Range: 34-999.
x-display full <display>
Specifies the display as a raw string (e.g localhost:0.0)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show terminal
Notes
show cli
Displays the CLI configuration and status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
cli default
Notes