DHCP
ip dhcp {default-gateway yield-to-static | hostname <hostname>| primary-intf <ifname> | send-hostname}
no ip dhcp {default-gateway yield-to-static | hostname | primary-intf | send-hostname}
Sets global DHCP configuration.
The no form of the command deletes the DHCP configuration.
Syntax Description
yield-to-static
Does not allow you to install a default gateway from DHCP if there is already a statically configured one
hostname
Specifies the hostname to be sent during DHCP client negotiation if send-hostname is enabled
primary-intf
Sets the interface from which a non-interface-specific configuration (resolver and routes) will be accepted via DHCP
send-hostname
Enables the DHCP client to send a hostname during negotiation
Default
no ip dhcp yield-to-static
no ip dhcp hostname
ip dhcp primary-intf eth0
no ip dhcp send-hostname
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ip dhcp
dhcp [renew]
Notes
DHCP is supported for IPv4 networks only
show {ip | ipv6} dhcp
Displays the DHCP/DHCPv6 configuration and status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
ip dhcp
dhcp [renew]
Notes
ipv6 dhcp primary-intf <if-name>
no ipv6 dhcp primary-intf
Sets the interface from which non-interface-specific (resolver) configuration is accepted via DHCPv6.
The no form of the command resets non-interface-specific (resolver) configuration.
Syntax Description
if-name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.1.0
Example
Related Commands
ipv6 enable
ipv6 address
show interface <ifname>
Notes
ipv6 dhcp stateless
no ipv6 dhcp stateless
Enables stateless DHCPv6 requests.
The no form of the command disables stateless DHCPv6 requests.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.1.0
Example
Related Commands
ipv6 enable
ipv6 address
show interface <ifname>
Notes