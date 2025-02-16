On This Page
General
ufm start
no ufm start
Starts UFM.
The no form of the command stops UFM.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ufm status
Notes
show ufm status
Displays the status of UFM. The outcome of the command varies according to the working mode.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
1.6
Updated output
1.7
Updated output
4.4.0
Updated output
4.5.0
Updated output
4.7.0
Updated output
Example
Related Commands
ufm start
Notes
The process status can be one of the below:
ufm counters [ext-ports-only | interval <sec> <never> | max-files <number> | upload <filename> <upload URL>]
Configures the settings of UFM counters.
Syntax Description
ext-ports-only
Configures settings for UFM ext ports only
interval
Configures settings for UFM counters interval. The settings can be:
max-files
Configures the UFM counters maximum number of files (0-72)
upload
Uploads the UFM counters file to a remote host or a USB device.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
show ufm counters
Notes
show ufm counters
Displays UFM counters settings.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
ufm counters
Notes