Hostname
hostname <hostname>
no hostname
Sets a static system hostname.
The no form of the command clears the user-configured hostname.
Syntax Description
hostname
String
Default
Default hostname
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Related Commands
show hosts
"." is not permitted as a valid character of the hostname.
ip name-server <IPv4/IPv6 address>
no name-server
Sets the static name server.
The no form of the command clears the name server.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Related Commands
ip domain-list <domain_name>
no ip domain-list
Sets the static domain name.
The no form of the command clears the domain name.
Syntax Description
domain_name
String
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Related Commands
{ip | ipv6} host <hostname> <ip-address>
no {ip | ipv6} host <hostname> <ip-address>
Sets the static domain name.
The no form of the command clears the domain name.
Syntax Description
hostname
String
ip-address
IPv4 or IPv6 address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Related Commands
{ip | ipv6} map-hostname
no {ip | ipv6} map-hostname
Maps between the currently-configured hostname and the loopback address 127.0.0.1.
The no form of the command clears the mapping.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
IPv4 mapping is enabled by default
IPv6 mapping is disabled by default
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Related Commands
show hosts
Displays hostname, DNS configuration, and static host mappings.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Related Commands
