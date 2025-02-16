On This Page
Interface
This chapter describes the commands that configure and monitor the network interface.
interface {eth0 | eth1 | eth2 | eth3 | ib0 | ib1 | bond0}
Enters a network interface context.
Syntax Description
eth0
Management port 0 (out of band)
eth1
Management port 1 (out of band)
eth2
Management port 2 (out of band)
eth3
Management port 3 (out of band)
ib0
InfiniBand interface 0 (part of bond0)
ib1
InfiniBand interface 1 (part of bond0)
bond0
IP-over-IB bonded interface which consist of ib0 and ib1
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show interfaces
Notes
ip address <IP address> <netmask>
no ip address
Sets the IP address and netmask of this interface.
The no form of the command clears the IP address and netmask of this interface.
Syntax Description
IP address
IPv4 address
netmask
Subnet mask of IP address
Default
0.0.0.0/0
Configuration Mode
config interface
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
interface
show interfaces
Notes
If DHCP is enabled on the specified interface, then the DHCP IP assignment will hold until DHCP is disabled
alias <index> ip address < IP address> <netmask>
no alias <index>
Adds an additional IP address to the specified interface. The secondary address will appear in the output of “show interface” under the data of the primary interface along with the alias.
The no form of the command removes the secondary address to the specified interface.
Syntax Description
alias
A number to be associated with the secondary IP
IP address
IPv4 address
netmask
Subnet mask of IP address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
interface
show interfaces
Notes
mtu <size>
no mtu
Sets the maximum transmission unit (MTU) size for this interface in bytes.
The no form of the command resets the MTU to its default.
Syntax Description
bytes
Range: 65-1500 [bytes]
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
interface
show interfaces <if-name>
Notes
duplex <duplex>
no duplex
Sets the duplex mode of the interface.
The no form of the command resets the duplex setting to its default value.
Syntax Description
duplex
Default
auto
Configuration Mode
config interface
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
interface
show interfaces <if-name>
Notes
speed <speed>
no speed
Sets interface speed in Mbps.
The no form of the command resets the speed setting to its default value.
Syntax Description
speed
Default
auto
Configuration Mode
config interface
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
interface
show interfaces <if-name>
Notes
dhcp [renew]
no dhcp
Enables DHCP on the specified interface.
The no form of the command disables DHCP on the specified interface.
Syntax Description
renew
Forces a renewal of the IP address. A restart on the DHCP client for the specified interface will be issued.
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config interface
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
interface
show interfaces <if-name> configured
Notes
zeroconf
no zeroconf
Enables zeroconf on the specified interface.
The no form of the command disables the use of zeroconf on the specified interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
interface
show interfaces <if-name> configured
Notes
shutdown
no shutdown
Disables the specified interface.
The no form of the command enables the specified interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config interface
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
interface
show interfaces <if-name> configured
Notes
comment <string>
no comment
Adds a comment for an interface.
The no form of the command removes a comment for an interface.
Syntax Description
string
A free-form string that has no semantics other than being displayed when interface records are listed
Default
""
Configuration Mode
config interface
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
interface
show interfaces <if-name>
Notes
show interfaces <ifname> [configured | brief]
Displays information about the specified interface, configuration status, and counters.
Syntax Description
ifname
The interface whose data to display (e.g., “eth0”, “eth1”, etc.)
configured
Displays interface configuration
brief
Displays interface configuration and status in brief format
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
4.1.0
Updated output
Example
Related Commands
interface <ifname> ip address <IP address> <netmask>
Notes
ipv6 enable
no ipv6 enable
Enables all IPv6 addressing for this interface.
The no form of the command disables all IPv6 addressing for this interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface management
History
4.1.0
Example
Related Commands
ipv6 address
show interface
Notes
ipv6 address {<IPv6 address>/<netmask> | autoconfig [default | privacy]}
no ipv6 {<IPv6 address/netmask> | autoconfig [default | privacy]}
Configures IPv6 address and netmask to this interface, static or autoconfig options are possible.
The no form of the command removes the given IPv6 address and netmask or disables the autoconfig options.
Syntax Description
IPv6 address/netmask
Configures a static IPv6 address and netmask. Format example: 2001:db8:1234::5678/64.
autoconfig
Enables IPv6 stateless address auto configuration (SLAAC) for this interface. An address will be automatically added to the interface based on an IPv6 prefix learned from router advertisements, combined with an interface identifier.
autoconfig default
Enables default learning routes. The default route will be discovered automatically, if the autoconfig is enabled.
autoconfig privacy
Uses privacy extensions for SLAAC to construct the autoconfig address, if the autoconfig is enabled
Default
No IP address available, auto config is enabled
Configuration Mode
config interface management
History
4.1.0
Example
Related Commands
ipv6 address
show interface
Notes
ipv6 dhcp client enable
no ipv6 dhcp client enable
Enables DHCPv6 on this interface.
The no form of the command disables DHCPv6 on this interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config interface management
History
4.1.0
Example
Related Commands
ipv6 dhcp client renew
show ipv6 dhcp
Notes
ipv6 dhcp client renew
Renews DHCPv6 lease for this interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface management
History
4.1.0
Example
Related Commands
ipv6 dhcp client enable
show ipv6 dhcp
Notes