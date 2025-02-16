On This Page
Management Interface Monitoring
ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
no ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
Enables monitoring of the management interface.
The no form of the command disables monitoring of the management interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
http
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.1.5
Related Commands
ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval
ufm mgmt-interface
show ufm mgmt-interface
ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval <time>
Configures the management interface monitoring interval.
Syntax Description
time
The management interface monitoring interval. Range: 5-180 seconds.
Default
10 seconds
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.1.5
Related Commands
ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
ufm mgmt-interface
show ufm mgmt-interface
ufm mgmt-interface <interface>
Configures the management interface to be monitored.
Syntax Description
interface
Management interface to be monitored (e.g. eth0, eth1)
Default
eth0
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.1.5
Related Commands
ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval
show ufm mgmt-interface
The interface is set automatically when invoking the command "ufm ha configure".
show ufm mgmt-interface
Displays the management interface settings.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.1.5
Related Commands
ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval
ufm mgmt-interface
